Link-Belt Excavator Company introduced the 145 X4S hydraulic excavator, powered by an advanced hydraulic pump system for efficiency, paired with the Isuzu AR-4JJ1X engine. With selectable power modes, digital technology, and reduced maintenance intervals, the 145 X4S offers comfort, control, and productivity for operators on the job site.

Link-Belt Excavator Company announced the debut of the 145 X4S hydraulic excavator — a machine engineered for a new era of performance, efficiency and operator comfort, according to Link-Belt

Power, Precision, Efficiency

The heart of the 145 X4S is an advanced, electronically controlled hydraulic pump system paired with the SSC (Spool Stroke Control) system. This innovative combination delivers a dramatic leap in efficiency and control, ensuring maximum productivity on every job.

Powering this performance is the Isuzu AR-4JJ1X final Tier IV engine, known for its fuel economy. Most notably, the 145 X4S achieves low fuel consumption without the need for a diesel particulate filter (DPF), eliminating DPF-related maintenance and replacement costs. Operators can fine-tune their work with four selectable power modes — SP, power, eco, and lift — allowing them to perfectly optimize for power, precision and ultimate cost-effectiveness on every task.

Technology for Modern Job Site

The 145 X4S is built to embrace technology, offering optional features such as digital level, height and depth alarm and payload management. In addition, it comes precision grade ready, significantly streamlining the installation of precision grade kits and reducing the time and effort required to integrate IMU sensors for essential machine guidance and control systems.

Designed for Maximum Uptime, Minimal Maintenance

Engineered for extended operation, the 145 X4S maximizes time on the job. A 500-hour fuel filter service interval means operators can work longer between changes. Plus, the DEF tank boasts a consumption rate of only 2-3 percent compared to diesel fuel, extending the intervals between refills. For ultimate convenience, all essential service points are easily accessible at ground level.

Cab Built for Comfort, Total Control

Step inside the cab and experience a work environment designed for focus and relaxation during long shifts. The 10-in. LCD monitor features an anti-glare coating for greater visibility. This monitor can be fully customized to display vital information, including custom hydraulic work tool names, system messages and SCR auto regeneration status.

Safety and visibility are enhanced by WAVES (wide angle visual enhancement system), providing a 230 degree view around the machine. The spacious cab, with ROPS and FOPS level 1 certification, features ample legroom and a high-back, tilting and heated seat, making the 145 X4S the ultimate machine for operator comfort and productivity.

For more informaiton, visit lbxco.com

