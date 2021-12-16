The 210 X4 HD, 250 X4 HD, and 300 X4 HD models are purpose-built and approved for tough applications like demolition, land clearing, heavy-duty excavating and pipeline work.

LBX Company announced three new heavy duty excavator models to its current product offering for all of North America.

"LBX is excited to introduce another purpose built product line from the factory to offer alongside our forestry equipment and material handlers," said Chris Wise, market development manager at LBX.

"These heavy duty machines give our dealers and customers the ability to buy a machine that has been designed and engineered specifically for tougher applications. The lower is impressive with its aggressive stance and is built using upsized components, full track guards and stronger carrier rollers to protect against all the rock and debris it tracks over."

All heavy duty models are factory equipped with a high-wide and heavy-duty undercarriage with larger components for added durability, strength, and performance. Compared to the company's standard excavators, these models have an 11 to 17 percent wider stance and 40 to 50 percent higher ground clearance giving them excellent stability and increased lift capacities to handle the rugged work they were designed for, according to the company.

Traveling performance also has been drastically improved with up to a 30 percent increase in drawbar pull. All three models come standard with double bar grousers for added traction across rough terrain. In addition, the HD attachments feature a high lift bracket for a greater working range and increased lift capacities.

Built off the company's X4 platform, these models have a strong foundation of some of the lowest operating costs in the industry today, the company said. All are powered by Isuzu Final Tier IV engines that deliver exceptional power and low fuel/DEF consumption without the use of a diesel particulate filter (DPF) to maintain.

The X4 cab has all the creature comforts you'd come to expect, including a high-resolution 7 in. LCD monitor, excellent visibility through the standard rearview camera, a high-back air suspension seat with heat and tilt functionality, onboard Bluetooth, Free Swing, and straight travel pedal are all factory equipped. In addition, all models come standard with combination hydraulics and proportional joysticks for added tool versatility and performance.

The 210 X4 HD, 250 X4 HD, and 300 X4 HD Excavators are backed by a 3-year/3,000-hour full machine warranty, a 5-year/3,000-hour EPA Emissions Warranty, and a 3-year/10,000- hour Structural Warranty.

Serviceability remains a strong selling feature with easy access to all regular maintenance items. RemoteCARE is a powerful tool that provides 24/7 remote monitoring, machine health and security features and is included on each of these models with absolutely no subscription charges or fees.

For more information, visit lbxco.com.

