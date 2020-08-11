(L-R) are: Eric Sauvage, LBX president and CEO; Anna Taylor, market director, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations; and Bruce Tassin, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health, and president, Saint Joseph Hospital.

LBX Company LLC, Lexington, Ky., presented the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation's Yes, Mamm! Program with a check for $72,500.

Yes, Mamm! provides services and assistance to breast cancer patients and survivors in Kentucky.

The check represented 50 percent of the proceeds received from a charity auction of a 15.2 metric ton 145 X4 Link-Belt hydraulic excavator, held earlier this year in Las Vegas.

A second check for $72,500 will be presented to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Jay Shafer of Shafer Equipment Company, Sparks, Nev., placed the winning bid of $145,000 to claim the machine on March 12, 2020, during the ConExpo-Con/AGG construction equipment show in Las Vegas. Every three years, LBX paints a hydraulic excavator pink for breast cancer awareness, then displays the machine, fondly referred to as "Pink-Belt," at LBX dealers across the country. Pink-Belt is then auctioned off at ConExpo-Con/AGG to raise money for local breast cancer organizations. This is the second time Yes, Mamm! has been a beneficiary of the auction.

"We, at LBX have been proud and honored to help support the fight against breast cancer," said Eric Sauvage, president and CEO, LBX Company.

"This represents another milestone to our journey to bring awareness for early detection of breast cancer and increase the survival rate in our community and in our country."

"We are so grateful for this donation from LBX, which will help us continue to provide free mammography screening, diagnostic services and program support to uninsured and underinsured women and men in Kentucky," said Leslie Smart, CFRE, president, Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation.

"We are proud to team up each year to raise awareness about breast cancer in our community and cannot thank LBX enough for their ongoing efforts."

"LBX has been a supporter from the beginning of the Yes Mamm! program for seven years in a row, and this is now their second excavator donation," said Bruce Tassin, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health, and president, Saint Joseph Hospital.

"Our Yes, Mamm! Program is essential to providing comprehensive services to cancer patients and survivors, and LBX's generosity is important in our ability to continue delivering this life-changing assistance."

About Yes, Mamm! Program by Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation

Over the past seven years, the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation's Yes, Mamm! Program has raised nearly $630,000 to provide more than 3,000 mammograms, 700 diagnostic services, 500 ultrasounds and approximately $5,000 in transportation assistance for patients. The Yes, Mamm! Program also helps support lifesaving equipment for patients and supplies such as lymphedema sleeves, wigs, chemo caps, patient counseling and education.

For more information on the Yes, Mamm! Program, visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/yes-mamm.

For more information, visit lbxco.com.