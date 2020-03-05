--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

LBX, Trimble Announce Precision Grade Upgrade Kits for Link-Belt 160X4, 245X4 and 350X4 Excavators

Thu March 05, 2020 - National Edition
Link-Belt Excavators


The Link-Belt Precision Grade 2D/MG system uses technology from Trimble to provide the operator with visual and audible indication when they are above, below or at their desired target grade.
The Link-Belt Precision Grade 2D/MG system uses technology from Trimble to provide the operator with visual and audible indication when they are above, below or at their desired target grade.

LBX and Trimble announced Link-Belt Precision Grade — powered by Trimble Earthworks — upgrade kits for Link-Belt 160 X4, 245 X4 Spin Ace and 350 X4 hydraulic excavators. These kits provide all necessary components, hardware and software required to upgrade a standard machine to 2D/MG (machine guidance) or 2D/MC (machine control), or upgrade a machine with 2D/MG already installed to a 2D/MC capable machine.

The Link-Belt Precision Grade 2D/MG system uses technology from Trimble to provide the operator with visual and audible indication when they are above, below or at their desired target grade. The Link-Belt Precision Grade 2D/MC system provides these capabilities, and adds autonomous control of the boom and bucket while the operator controls the speed of the stick to maintain a consistently smooth flat or sloping surface.

Link-Belt Precision Grade offers the customer up to 50 percent improvement in production, reduced backfill expenses and increased efficiency that translates into reduced cost of ownership and operation.

"Designed specifically for each model, these upgrade kits provide customers with a great deal of flexibility and choice when selecting grade control solutions," said Adam Woods, product manager of LBX. "By using this technology, users can achieve increased productivity, efficiency and material cost savings."

"These new kits are designed to help users do more in less time," added Jeff Drake, business area director, Trimble OEM Solutions Group. "Reengineered from the ground up, our innovative, next generation grade control platform features intuitive, easy-to-learn software that runs on an Android operating system. It gives operators of all skill levels the ability to work faster and more productively than ever before."

Kit component warranty is valid for 12 months after successful registration. All parts have a 1- year/1,800 hour warranty.

For more information about LBX Company, visit lbxco.com.

For more information about Trimble, visit www.trimble.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Excavators Link-Belt Link-Belt Excavators New Products Technology Trimble