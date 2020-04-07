Leake Auctions Offers Online Assistance to Collector Car Community

As COVID-19 has resulted in the cancellation of many collector car auctions and events, Leake Auctions has a new opportunity for the collector car community and its clients: sell online.

Leveraging the massive global audience of its parent company, Ritchie Bros., Leake can now offer customers the chance to reach 3.9 million users online through the company's Marketplace-E solution.

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to the many people who have been affected by the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19. All of us have been asked to make changes, but one thing that will never change is our commitment to serve you," said Gary Bennett, general manager of Ritchie Bros' Collector Car Sector.

"The safety and wellness of our customers is always top priority and in order to comply with local restrictions we will be accepting and selling consignments through our user-friendly Marketplace-E platform. We know many in the collector car community have accumulated inventory to consign at various auctions that have been postponed or cancelled and we want to assist them however we can."

Ritchie Bros.' Marketplace-E platform offers sellers the opportunity to sell cars with "Make Offer" and "Buy Now" formats or simply set a reserve price to be met.

Leake's next onsite event will take place on June 26 – 27, 2020 in Tulsa, OK.

For more information about Marketplace-E, visit ironplanet.com/marketplace-e. To consign and for more information, call 602/442-3380 or visit www.leakecar.com.