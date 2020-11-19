Leavitt Machinery Awarded Top Performing Dealer of Manitou Brand

Rob Rossie (L), regional sales manager, Manitou, and Kevin Bitter, product manager - agricultural products, Leavitt Machinery.

Manitou Group presented Leavitt Machinery located in Langley, BC, with the Manitou 2019 Top Dealer Award for North America. This prestigious award is based on the overall sales performance, commitment and customer support of Manitou equipment.

"It is an honor to once again congratulate Leavitt Machinery for another outstanding year in 2019," said David Chickowski, Manitou managing director - West.

"John, Jay and many others on the Leavitt team have represented western Canada since 2013. Their dedication to the brands will allow both Manitou and the Leavitt organization many years of future growth and success."

The Manitou 2550RT track loader is a new product segment for Leavitt Machinery in 2020, and the company said it is looking forward to growth opportunities with the Manitou branded skid, track and articulated loaders, which it is now offering to its ag customers.

"Leavitt Machinery is one of the fastest growing material handling equipment dealers in North America. We pride ourselves on providing a wide variety of equipment options and services for every application. With over 25 locations, including dedicated service branches and training centers, we offer new and used equipment sales, short and long term rentals, emergency and preventative maintenance, safety training and parts support," said Kevin Bitter, Leavitt Machinery agriculture product manager.

