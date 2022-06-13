LeeBoy recently announced the winners of its 2021 Dealer Awards.

Top overall sales dollars for all products

Top product support (based on top dollars in parts sales) — Ascendum

Top marketing dealer — Dobbs

Top paver dealer —Ambrose

Top tack tank dealer — Nixon-Egli

Top grader dealer — Ascendum

Top broom dealer — Reynolds-Warren

Top max dealer — Richmond

Top patcher dealer (new) — Mid-South

Top RW dealer (new) — Richmond

Top FFL dealer (new) — Stephenson Equipment

Today's top stories