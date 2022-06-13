Our Main Office
Mon June 13, 2022 - National Edition
LeeBoy recently announced the winners of its 2021 Dealer Awards.
Top overall sales dollars for all products
Top product support (based on top dollars in parts sales) — Ascendum
Top marketing dealer — Dobbs
Top paver dealer —Ambrose
Top tack tank dealer — Nixon-Egli
Top grader dealer — Ascendum
Top broom dealer — Reynolds-Warren
Top max dealer — Richmond
Top patcher dealer (new) — Mid-South
Top RW dealer (new) — Richmond
Top FFL dealer (new) — Stephenson Equipment