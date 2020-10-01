--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

LeeBoy Expands Ascendum Machinery's Territory in North and South Carolina

Thu October 01, 2020 - Southeast Edition #21
CEG

Ascendum Machinery already serves as the LeeBoy dealer in Western N.C., and the company will handle all sales, rental, warranty and parts needs from seven locations.
Ascendum Machinery already serves as the LeeBoy dealer in Western N.C., and the company will handle all sales, rental, warranty and parts needs from seven locations.
Ascendum Machinery already serves as the LeeBoy dealer in Western N.C., and the company will handle all sales, rental, warranty and parts needs from seven locations. Scott Lee of LeeBoy is proud to announce that his company has expanded Ascendum Machinery’ territory in North and South Carolina.


LeeBoy announced that it has expanded Ascendum Machinery's territory to include all of North and South Carolina, effective Oct. 1. 2020.

Ascendum Machinery already serves as the LeeBoy dealer in Western N.C., and the company will handle all sales, rental, warranty and parts needs from seven locations.

Ascendum has 16 locations nationally, and seven in the Carolinas.

"We are fully stocked at all of our locations to provide our customers with the best possible service," said Brian Hall, LeeBoy territory sales manager. "We are excited about this opportunity."

For more information, visit https://www.ascendummachinery.com and https://www.leeboy.com/ CEG



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

ASCENDUM Business News LeeBoy North Carolina South Carolina