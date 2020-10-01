LeeBoy Expands Ascendum Machinery's Territory in North and South Carolina

Ascendum Machinery already serves as the LeeBoy dealer in Western N.C., and the company will handle all sales, rental, warranty and parts needs from seven locations.

LeeBoy announced that it has expanded Ascendum Machinery's territory to include all of North and South Carolina, effective Oct. 1. 2020.

Ascendum has 16 locations nationally, and seven in the Carolinas.

"We are fully stocked at all of our locations to provide our customers with the best possible service," said Brian Hall, LeeBoy territory sales manager. "We are excited about this opportunity."

For more information, visit https://www.ascendummachinery.com and https://www.leeboy.com/ CEG