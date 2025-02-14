LeeBoy's 8680 asphalt paver targets heavy contractors with increased capacity, new features like LB5 and LB7 screeds, taller hopper wings, hydraulic lift, and 210 hp Kubota engine for power and precision on various terrains.

LeeBoy photo LeeBoy introduced its 8680 asphalt paver, which is designed to meet the demands of heavy commercial and main line contractors.

Increased Capacity, New Features

The 8680 has two Screed options, the LB5 Screed, which weighs 5,400 lbs., and the LB7 Screed, which carries up to 7,400 lbs. The 8680 offers a range of new updated features, including taller hopper wings to accommodate the new hopper capacity of 15-tons compared with 12.5-tons on the original design. A hydraulic lift, front apron and a 16-in. auger with no cut-off are some other notable features being introduced on the 8680. The 8680 also features optional power outlets and a pole to accommodate balloon lights. Along with these new features, the 8680 LB7 also features a streamlined control box, with easy access to a lever for extension, controls for the auger and conveyer and pile height settings.

"We experienced over 91 percent compaction with most mixes," said Chris Broome, senior product manager of LeeBoy. "The LB7 is big enough and heavy enough to get the job done."

Some more performance features of the 8680 include:

• paving widths up to 15 ft., 6 in.;

• dual electronic steering and adjustable operator platforms;

• two 18-in. feeding conveyers;

• hydraulic extending power tunnels;

• automatic temperature control (ATC); and

• actuator driven lift hood

Power, Precision for Any Task

The 8680 has a 210 hp Kubota Tier IV diesel engine paired with a four-speed drive system, capable of going 6 mph. To connect that power to any kind of terrain, the paver features high-speed smooth rubber tracks with oscillating bogeys, which allow for easy maneuverability.

