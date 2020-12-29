The team at Leguan Lifts factory hosted a three-day virtual sales and service training for Avant Tecno USA to begin the promotion and sales of Leguan Lifts’ products in United States and Canada.

Avant Tecno USA and Leguan Lifts announced their partnership and distribution plans for the North American market. Avant Tecno USA and select dealers in its extensive network began promoting, selling and servicing the Leguan 190 spider lifts designed for tree care, heavy duty professional and rental use in October 2020.

According to Jukka Kytömäki, president of Avant Tecno USA, the two companies will benefit from synergies related to customers, product portfolio and extensive industry expertise.

"Similar to the Avant product line, Leguan Lifts were carefully designed paying meticulous attention to durability, safety and user friendliness," said Kytömäki. "The Leguan 190 access platform specifically has unbeatable features including automatic leveling with a single push of a button, high platform capacity over the entire working area, all-terrain capabilities and sturdy boom design."

Jori Mylläri, export manager of Leguan Lifts, is optimistic about introducing Leguan Lifts to the North American market.

"Avant Tecno USA's values stand for commitment, knowledge and experience, and they offer great customer service to all of their customers. Their professional sales and service staff understand the North American customers' needs and together with them we are able to offer the leading spider lift solutions to the market," said Mylläri.

Ambitious Plans for Sales Growth

Avant Tecno USA has prepared its sales, service and operations teams to offer Leguan local sales, marketing and after sales service for various industries and customer segments — primarily those in the tree care and rental sectors.

"Leguan Lifts already has large market share in many of the European and Australian markets, and we are excited to introduce these high-quality machines to our product portfolio," said Kytömäki.

About Avant Techno USA

Avant Tecno USA is a manufacturer of compact loaders and attachments. For nearly 30 years, Avant Tecno has been pioneering the research, development and production of versatile and multi-functional machines that are designed to offer minimal ground damage, increase efficiency and reduce labor on job sites including tree care, landscaping, property maintenance, construction, demolition and more, according to the company.

Its technology, benefits and extensive range of more than 200 attachments are available in the United States. Avant Tecno USA is a subsidiary of Avant Tecno Oy, which is headquartered in Finland. Avant provides engineering and product development in the field of multi-functional loaders and attachments.

About Leguan Lifts

Leguan Lifts introduced the first self-propelled work platform equipped with outriggers in 1994. This concept started the market for compact self-propelled aerial lifts. Today, Leguan spider lifts are sold on four continents — they are tested and in operation in the heat of Australia as well as in the cold of Lapland.

All Leguan access platforms are manufactured in Ylöjärvi, Finland. Leguan Lifts is part of the Avant Tecno Group.

For more information, visit leguanlifts.com and avanttecno.com/us/leguan.