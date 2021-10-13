Leica Geosystems offers a modular safety awareness solution to increase worker safety awareness and visibility between workers and machine operators to prevent machine-to-people, machine-to-machine and machine-to-objects collisions.

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, announced substantial enhancements to its modular safety awareness solutions: the Leica iCON PA10 and PA80 for construction sites.

After initially concentrating on pedestrians, the enhancements now include collision avoidance in hazardous conditions involving sensor-enabled machines, objects and restriction zones.

Construction sites can be dangerous: heavy traffic, large equipment, poor visibility and blind spots all create the potential for accidents on site.

"We all live through our senses", said Brad Mullis, product manager of personal alert systems at Leica Geosystems. "We know what it means to see, hear or feel rain and then change our behaviour to dress or drive differently. But those are our actions. What about the rain? What if the rain would feel differently in our presence? What if our surrounding were aware of us?"

Heavy construction consistently ranks in the top three industries worldwide for serious injuries and fatalities. Addressing these risks constituted the primary motivation behind the development of the Leica iCON safety awareness solution portfolio. The enhanced safety awareness technology from Leica Geosystems is helping to prevent incidents on construction sites.

"We aim to provide solutions that protect assets and infrastructure but most importantly allow more people to always see their families after a hard day's work," said Mullis.

Committing to technology that integrates a collision-avoidance system with a personal alert solution might be the smartest investment a company can make to improve productivity and safety. Providing better visibility, greater feedback to operators and field personnel minimizes the risk of injuries, near-misses and site shut-downs. For construction sites, safety awareness is a sound investment, ensuring that everyone gets home safely.

A Vision for Blind Spots: Leica iCON PA10

The Leica iCON PA10, is an accident-avoidance device worn by workers when on-site that gives machine operators 360-degree visibility of pedestrians around heavy equipment. The personal alert device creates multiple zones with up to 50 meter ranges with configurable warnings around any vehicle.

The technology can predict potential close interactions between machinery and field crew, generating visual, audible and vibratory alarms to both operators and the pedestrians to avert potential accidents. Additional sensors can easily be installed on other moving objects and machines or to mark static infrastructure and avoidance zones.

The resulting impact on blind spots and their human, operational and financial risks is significant. Safety awareness can thus become a keystone of how people, products and precious resources interact on successful construction sites.

Integrating the Leica iCON PA80 for Connected Safety Awareness

Users of the Leica MC1 machine control platform can leverage their investments to run the new safety awareness solution. The Leica iCON PA80 integration will automatically alert the operator on the screen of the same device that they already use for their ongoing machine operations. This will increase awareness and response time regardless of if the operator is in a dozer, excavator or any other heavy equipment using the MC1 machine control system.

Leveraging the MC1 cloud enablement, incidents also can be logged and distributed to enable visualization, analytics or reporting within a contractor's existing safety management processes.

"Alerting workers for possible hazards and capturing data of near-miss incidents are two key deliverables of Leica Geosystems safety awareness technology that helps protect workers and contributes to risk management planning," said Tommi Kauppinen, chief innovation officer, machine control division at Leica Geosystems.

"The Leica iCON PA10 and PA80 has been developed with this specifically in mind. Many conversations and field research in construction jobsites and mines enabled us to capture safety requirement that gave us the insights to develop this technology for collision avoidance and personal safety. It is exciting to see how our integrated platform MC1 is expanding to include personnel, equipment and asset safety."

For more information, visit https://leica-geosystems.com/products/machine-control-systems/awareness-solutions.

