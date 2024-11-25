Leica Geosystems and Develon team up to enhance DD100 and DD130 dozers with Leica MC1 3D machine control system for precise grading and earthmoving tasks. Integration of advanced technology offers improved operator accuracy, productivity, and project efficiency, revolutionizing construction sites.

Photo courtesy of Leica Geosystems The Leica iCON iGD3 3D machine control solution integrates with Develon’s advanced hydraulic controls, allowing operators to execute precise grading and earthmoving tasks with minimal rework.

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, and Develon, formerly Doosan Construction Equipment, announced a new aftermarket 3D machine control solution tailored for the Develon DD100 and DD130 dozers.

The Develon DD100 and DD130 dozers are designed to excel in earthmoving tasks, providing enhanced power and efficiency, according to the manufacturer. Now, with the addition of the Leica MC1 3D machine control system, these dozers will further enhance operator accuracy and overall project productivity.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Leica Geosystems to bring the latest 3D machine control technology to our dozer lineup," said Stephane Dieu, product manager of Develon in Europe. "This innovative solution boosts efficiency and operational excellence for our customers, enabling them to tackle more complex projects with confidence."

Smart Dozer Solution

The Leica MC1 3D machine control system simplifies grading by providing real-time data and feedback. The system is displayed on the robust Leica MCP80 control panel, offering user-friendly navigation that allows operators to visualize the design and reference models directly from the cab.

With the dual GNSS configuration, the DD100 and DD130 dozers benefit from precise blade control and automatic adjustments for optimal cut/fill operations. This reduces operator fatigue and improves site productivity.

"We are excited to introduce the Leica MC1 3D solution for the DD100 and DD130 dozers. This collaboration offers unparalleled precision and sustainability for construction professionals," said Neil Williams, president of the machine control division at Leica Geosystems. "Our shared vision of innovation and efficiency in earthmoving is transforming job sites into more productive, safe and sustainable environments."

For more information, visit leica-geosystems.com.

