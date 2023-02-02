Liebherr is one of the largest exhibitors, with two booths totaling 60,400 sq. ft.

As one of the largest trade shows in North America, ConExpo 2023 provides Liebherr a platform to showcase new, innovative products and technologies that emphasize digitalization, alternative drives and efficiency, allowing the Liebherr team to be on your site anytime, anywhere.

Liebherr is one of the largest exhibitors, with two booths totaling 60,400 sq. ft. The outdoor booth (Festival Grounds, Booth F9253) at ConExpo 2023 highlights more than 30 machines and exhibits within an area of over 60,000 sq. ft.

Several new products and technologies are showcased from seven of Liebherr's product segments including earthmoving, material handling, concrete technology, mobile and crawler cranes, tower cranes and deep foundation machines. In addition, Liebherr presents the latest component technologies in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (Second floor, Booth S80821).

Visitors also can experience on site activities within the outdoor booth supported by more than 250 Liebherr employees from more than 10 countries.

Visitors also can experience on site activities within the outdoor booth supported by more than 250 Liebherr employees from more than 10 countries.

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com/conexpo.

