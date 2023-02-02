Groff Tractor & Equipment Acquires Plasterer Equipment
List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Liebherr at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023

Thu February 02, 2023 - National Edition
Liebherr


Liebherr is one of the largest exhibitors, with two booths totaling 60,400 sq. ft.
Liebherr is one of the largest exhibitors, with two booths totaling 60,400 sq. ft.

As one of the largest trade shows in North America, ConExpo 2023 provides Liebherr a platform to showcase new, innovative products and technologies that emphasize digitalization, alternative drives and efficiency, allowing the Liebherr team to be on your site anytime, anywhere.

Liebherr is one of the largest exhibitors, with two booths totaling 60,400 sq. ft. The outdoor booth (Festival Grounds, Booth F9253) at ConExpo 2023 highlights more than 30 machines and exhibits within an area of over 60,000 sq. ft.

Several new products and technologies are showcased from seven of Liebherr's product segments including earthmoving, material handling, concrete technology, mobile and crawler cranes, tower cranes and deep foundation machines. In addition, Liebherr presents the latest component technologies in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (Second floor, Booth S80821).

Visitors also can experience on site activities within the outdoor booth supported by more than 250 Liebherr employees from more than 10 countries.

Live Updates

Liebherr at ConExpo is live now! Continue to check back for updates on exhibits, activities, news and more as the show approaches. Website visitors also can sign up for the Liebherr at ConExpo weekly newsletter to stay connected with the Liebherr team before, during, and after the show.

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com/conexpo.




Today's top stories

VIDEO: Dramatic Implosion of Florida Power Plant Done By Buffalo, N.Y., Demolition Firm

Crews Make Upgrades to Highway 10 in Anoka, Minn.

Cat SIS2GO App Gives Customers Easy Access to Maintenance, Troubleshooting, Parts, Tooling Information

Twenty Tips From Veteran ConExpo-Con/AGG Attendees

Ulliman Schutte Works to Improve Water Reclamation Facility in Ohio

Demolition Begins On D.C. Pavilion to Make Way for Bezos Learning Center

Vögele Presenting High-Performance Pavers in All Sizes at ConExpo

DelDOT Plans to Keep Road Open as It Replaces Bridge Onto Fenwick Island



 

Read more about...

ConExpo ConExpo 2023 Liebherr






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA