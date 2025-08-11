Liebherr showcased its material handling solutions for ports at the 2025 IRPT Annual Conference in Milwaukee. Their machines offer efficiency, productivity, and adaptability, with models like the LH 80 and LH 110 designed for optimal cargo handling in port operations. More at www.liebherr.com.

Inland Rivers Ports and Terminals takes place September 30 — October 3, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wis.

Liebherr earthmoving and material handling technology will be exhibiting as a diamond sponsor to highlight the Liebherr's port offerings and material handling solutions.

The IRPT annual conference provides an excellent opportunity for exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, policy makers and port operation professionals to network and attend educational sessions highlighting port infrastructure sectors.

Liebherr Material Handling in Port Operations

Liebherr offers a wide range of products for efficient material handling tailored to the specific project needs including port operations. Developed and produced for more than 50 years, Liebherr's material handling technology machines are designed to maximize efficiency and productivity in every application, according to Liebherr.

Liebherr manufactures a variety of port handling machines especially for handling, loading and unloading goods. The powerful port material handlers enable fast and efficient handling of bulk and general cargo. Sophisticated construction and a weight-optimized design ensure maximum efficiency and performance at minimum cost per ton of material handled, according to Liebherr.

Flexible cab elevations including the "High Rise" model variant provides an optimal view of the working areas. In addition, modular machine superstructures, numerous boom and stick variants and multiple attachment options allow you to adapt your Liebherr machine to your individual needs.

Liebherr Port Machines

The Liebherr LH 80 port and the Liebherr LH 110 port material handling machines were designed for mixed cargo in port handling operations and is distinguished by its large load bearing capacities and having a very long reach, according to Liebherr.

Due to the new weight-optimized equipment, the operator can ensure maximum power at a lower cost. The modular structure of the basic machine and equipment offers optimum solutions for all port requirements. Combined with innovative technologies, various attachments and the "High Rise" model option, customers can adapt the machine to any necessary requirements, according to Liebherr.

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com

