Liebherr photo The flexible foundation frame ensures maximum stability.

In western Norway, the Ytre Steinsund Bridge is currently under construction.

Once completed by the end of 2026, the cantilever bridge will significantly improve connectivity between coastal areas near Hardbakke. For this demanding project at the edge of the Sognefjord, the construction team relies on four Liebherr EC-H series tower cranes, which operate reliably even in harsh weather and can be flexibly adapted to the site's specific requirements.

Technology for Rough Seas, Strong Winds

The Sognefjord coastline is known for its strong winds, rough seas and challenging weather conditions. This is exactly where three Liebherr 280 EC-H 12 Litronic cranes with hook heights of up to 198 ft. and one 132 EC-H with a hook height of 90 ft. are in operation.

With working radius of up to 197 ft., the high-top cranes ensure the precise handling of steel and concrete components, directly from the boat onto the bridge. The intelligent Litronic control system of the 280 EC-H cranes ensures smooth and safe movements, even in changing wind conditions.

Flexibility Through Customised Foundations

The Liebherr cranes are mounted on various foundation types to ensure optimal anchoring and maximum stability. Three out of four high-top cranes are installed on cross bases as well as on solid concrete foundations with anchoring. One of the Liebherr EC-H cranes is positioned directly in the fjord 2/3 on a specially designed steel frame, which is partially cantilevered over the water and anchored to the seabed.

The Liebherr cranes play a central role in the assembly of the bridge. Steel and concrete elements are delivered by boat and lifted directly from the moving vessel onto the bridge with precision. These demanding operations are only possible with reliable and accurate crane technology that delivers full performance even under extreme conditions.

Due to their robust design, flexible assembly options and precise control systems, the EC-H cranes are making a decisive contribution to the smooth progress of construction and to the successful realisation of a project that will sustainably improve infrastructure in the region.

