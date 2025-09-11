Liebherr cranes, including rail-mounted 380 EC-B 16 and 630 EC-H 40 models, are crucial in building the Fehmarnbelt Tunnel, the longest immersed tunnel in the world. Their durability and flexibility in extreme weather conditions ensure efficient construction progress.

Liebherr photo Liebherr tower cranes on rails supporting tunnel construction.

The Fehmarnbelt Tunnel, currently one of the largest infrastructure project in northern Europe, relies on Liebherr's crane technology.

More than 20 Liebherr tower cranes are operating on the Danish side of the site, many of which are rail-mounted — a key success factor for the efficiency and flexibility required by this major undertaking.

Reliable, Mobile, on Rails

The requirements on the Danish construction site are extraordinary: heavy loads, tight schedules, harsh coastal weather conditions and a construction timeline that spans several years. This is where Liebherr cranes, such as the Liebherr 380 EC-B 16 and the 630 EC-H 40, demonstrate their strengths. Their robust Liebherr-designed slewing platforms stand out: even in weather conditions that have brought other crane systems to a halt, Liebherr cranes have continued to operate reliably.

Many of the Liebherr cranes deployed on the site are rail mounted. This design allows them to move efficiently across expansive production and assembly areas without time-consuming dismantling or reassembly. The high-performance Liebherr cranes play a vital role in the production and transport of 79 standard tunnel elements, each 712 ft. long and weighing approximately 80,470 tons, over 0.93 miles. The cranes are engineered to remain in operation on site throughout the entire construction period.

Technology for World's Longest Immersed Tunnel

With approximately 11 miles in length, the Fehmarnbelt Tunnel will become the longest immersed tunnel in the world, running beneath the Baltic Sea between the Danish island of Lolland and the German island of Fehmarn. The project forms a central component of the Scandinavian-Mediterranean corridor within the European core transport network. In addition to a two-track electrified railway, the tunnel will include four motorway lanes, significantly reducing travel time between Hamburg and Copenhagen.

Liebherr cranes are renowned for their durability, ease of maintenance and high performance. Their integration into one of Europe's most complex and longest-running construction projects is a testament to these strengths. The combination of rail-mounted deployment and powerful slewing systems makes them the first choice for large-scale projects with extreme demands.

