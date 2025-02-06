Liebherr showcases new equipment at NDA's Convention in New Orleans, featuring high-performance crawler excavators (R 938, R 934, R 945) and the LH 22 M material handler. These Generation 8 machines prioritize efficiency, power, and safety for industry-specific needs. Live demos and Operators Challenge also offered. Visit liebherr.com for more.

Liebherr photo The R 938 crawler excavator replaces the previous R 946 at an operating weight of approximately 86,000 lbs.

NDA's annual Convention and Expo takes place in New Orleans, La., from March 5-8, 2025. Liebherr USA Co. will showcase the R 938, R 934 and R 945 crawler excavators and the LH 22 M material handler for attendees to operate outside. Liebherr also has multiple product experts on-site at booth #621.

Liebherr USA Co. has served as the premier sponsor of the Live DEMOlition Event for more than five years, providing attendees, a unique hands-on experience to test on-site equipment in real world applications. This live demo also includes an Operators Challenge to test operators' skill and knowledge of the equipment including Liebherr's R 938 crawler excavator.

Liebherr Crawler Excavators: R 938, R 934, R 945

Offering a wide range of crawler excavators, Liebherr is a major player in the manufacturing of equipment for special applications including demolition, tunnel construction or handling as well as other industry specific needs. Designed using more than 60 years of experience to meet the demands of the industry and the specific needs of our customers, Liebherr crawler excavators prioritize performance, reliability and efficiency in addition to safety and comfort for the operator, according to the company.

Liebherr's Generation 8 crawler excavators provide operators with higher bucket capacities, optimized fuel consumption and higher engine power. These new machines have been completely revamped to better serve customer needs such as the new R 938 crawler excavator, replacing the previous R 946 at an operating weight of approximately 86,000 lbs.

To provide more options for customers, the new R 934 weighs approximately 78,500 lbs. and is positioned between two existing models, the R 930 and the R 945. The R 945 is a new option for the 90,000 lbs. class range. In addition to improved engine power, the Generation 8 crawler excavators are equipped with a boom concept with a modified head, providing operators with an optimized load curve leading to better fuel savings on site.

Liebherr Material Handlers: LH 22 M

Liebherr has been designing and manufacturing machines for material handling for more than 60 years. With the different versions of the LH 22 Industry machine model of the generation of Liebherr handlers, high performance and yet economical machines specially designed for use in demolition applications. The optimized design of the 141 HP engine supplies a high torque output for fast and strong movements. Load peaks are compensated for to ensure that maximum torque is available at all times for highest handling capacity, according to Liebherr.

