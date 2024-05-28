List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Liebherr Hosts Newport News Family Day

    Tue May 28, 2024 - National Edition
    Liebherr USA


    Machines from multiple product segments were on display at the Newport News Family Day.
    Photo courtesy of Liebherr
    Machines from multiple product segments were on display at the Newport News Family Day.
    Machines from multiple product segments were on display at the Newport News Family Day.   (Photo courtesy of Liebherr) Liebherr’s 75th anniversary was showcased throughout Family Day highlighting 75 years of moving forward.   (Photo courtesy of Liebherr)

    Liebherr USA Co. and Liebherr Mining Equipment Newport News Co. hosted Family Day at the Newport News, Va., campus. The celebration highlighted Liebherr's 75th anniversary and included carnival games, facility tours and showcased Liebherr machines from multiple product segments.

    "Our employees are one of the successes behind Liebherr and it's a great event to bring both facilities together," said Vicki Wishon, director, Human Capital of Liebherr USA Co.

    Liebherr's 75th anniversary was showcased throughout Family Day, highlighting 75 years of moving forward. As a family-run company, Liebherr has developed into a successful global organization.

    Liebherr's pioneering spirit drives the company to explore innovative technologies and new markets. With extensive experience across various sectors, Liebherr excels in developing, manufacturing and servicing outstanding products. Offering customer-centric solutions, strong partnerships and reliability define Liebherr's reputation, the company said.

    Both facilities provided a variety of activities including carnival games, fair food and on-site machinery from multiple product segments. Guests also had the opportunity to tour the mining factory and learn about Liebherr's vast product range.

    "Family day let's our employees showcase where we make a daily impact and introduce our families to the Liebherr," said Rachel Swicegood, senior human resources generalist.

    For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

    Photo courtesy of Liebherr




    Today's top stories

    Lone Star Constructors Progressing On I-35E in Texas

    Jensen Oversees LA DOTD's Caddo Lake Bridge Replacement

    VIDEO: Crews Place Arch On Peoria's McClugage Bridge

    AI: The Road to Efficiency

    Volvo CE Shares Latest Electrification, Innovation News at ACT Expo

    Tennessee Valley Authority Moved 3,200 Tons of Rock to Restore River Island Ecosystem

    Renovations Likely to Begin in March 2025 On Chattanooga's Historic Walnut Street Bridge

    Construction On Texas I-35 Will Last Until 2033



     

    Read more about...

    Anniversary Liebherr Liebherr Mining Equipment






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA