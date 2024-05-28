Photo courtesy of Liebherr Machines from multiple product segments were on display at the Newport News Family Day.

Liebherr USA Co. and Liebherr Mining Equipment Newport News Co. hosted Family Day at the Newport News, Va., campus. The celebration highlighted Liebherr's 75th anniversary and included carnival games, facility tours and showcased Liebherr machines from multiple product segments.

"Our employees are one of the successes behind Liebherr and it's a great event to bring both facilities together," said Vicki Wishon, director, Human Capital of Liebherr USA Co.

Liebherr's 75th anniversary was showcased throughout Family Day, highlighting 75 years of moving forward. As a family-run company, Liebherr has developed into a successful global organization.

Liebherr's pioneering spirit drives the company to explore innovative technologies and new markets. With extensive experience across various sectors, Liebherr excels in developing, manufacturing and servicing outstanding products. Offering customer-centric solutions, strong partnerships and reliability define Liebherr's reputation, the company said.

Both facilities provided a variety of activities including carnival games, fair food and on-site machinery from multiple product segments. Guests also had the opportunity to tour the mining factory and learn about Liebherr's vast product range.

"Family day let's our employees showcase where we make a daily impact and introduce our families to the Liebherr," said Rachel Swicegood, senior human resources generalist.

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

Photo courtesy of Liebherr

