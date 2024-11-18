Liebherr recently delivered two advanced ship-to-shore cranes to Port Newark Container Terminal (PNCT), aiding the terminal's expansion and enhancing its ability to handle larger vessels. The partnership highlights Liebherr's engineering expertise and commitment to providing reliable, high-performance solutions to U.S. ports.

Photo courtesy of Liebherr These STS cranes feature an impressive outreach of 226 ft. and a lift height over rail of 175 ft., making them ideally suited for handling larger vessels and boosting throughput.

Liebherr announced the successful delivery of two ship-to-shore container (STS) cranes to Port Newark Container Terminal (PNCT), marking another milestone in the company's long-standing support of the U.S. maritime industry.

These latest additions reflect PNCT's commitment to improving its service level and capabilities for customers, backed by Liebherr's reliable and advanced crane capabilities.

Designed and manufactured at Liebherr's Irish facility, the cranes are built to meet the specific demands of PNCT's operations, enabling the terminal to efficiently handle the next generation of ultra large container vessels. The delivery is part of PNCT's ongoing $500 million expansion, aimed at bolstering capacity at one of the busiest ports on the U.S. East Coast.

Advanced features such as electronic anti-sway and laser anti-collision systems, ensure smooth, safe and highly efficient crane operations.

Speaking from Liebherr's Irish manufacturing base, Declan O'Sullivan, general manager sales at Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd., highlighted the company's commitment to customers: "We've been delivering cranes to the USA for many years, and this ongoing partnership with PNCT speaks to the trust and confidence that customers place in our engineering expertise. Our customizable designs and inhouse manufacturing allow us to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of each terminal.

"Liebherr has earned a reputation for high-quality engineering and is proud to continue to be a trusted partner to ports in the USA at a time when safety and security are paramount."

Building a lasting partnership Liebherr and PNCT continue to build on their partnership, which has contributed to the terminal's growth and success.

Reflecting on this collaboration, PNCT President James Pelliccio said, "Liebherr has consistently provided us with reliable and high-performance cranes. These new additions not only reinforce our capabilities but also positions us to handle the growing demands of global trade with confidence.

"Our strategy is focused on creating a modern, efficient terminal, and these cranes are a pivotal part of that transformation. Liebherr's crane design plays an essential role in our journey to becoming one of the most advanced ports on the East Coast."

Winston Ziegler, head of sales, Maritime Cranes at Liebherr USA, Co., added: "Liebherr's commitment to the U.S. market remains strong, with a local team of 35 dedicated professionals ensuring top-tier support for every crane we deliver. The successful handover of these cranes to PNCT underscores our role as a key player in supporting America's ports."

This delivery showcases Liebherr's ability to meet the challenges of an evolving maritime industry, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for U.S. ports seeking safe, reliable and dependable crane solutions.

As U.S. ports focus on rebuilding infrastructure and modernizing operations, Liebherr's expertise and commitment to engineered solutions ensure dependable equipment and trusted support, the company said.

