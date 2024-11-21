Liebherr will exhibit at World of Concrete 2025 with the 38Z4 XXT truck mounted concrete pump and THS 110 D-K crawler pump. The 38 XXT boasts advanced technology like the XXT-outriggers and XXA stability system, while the THS 110 D-K is ideal for deep foundation work. Liebherr's innovative solutions aim to advance the concrete industry.

Photo courtesy of Liebherr The 38 XXT offers a four-part distribution boom in a practical Z-fold, making it easy to handle with a low unfolding height.

Liebherr will participate at World of Concrete 2025 showcasing the 38Z4 XXT truck mounted concrete pump equipped with the latest drive technology as well as the THS THS 110 D-K crawler pump at booth #C6149.

"We are thrilled to announce our participation at World of Concrete 2025. We look forward to showcasing our cutting-edge 38 XXT pump, which offers enhanced performance and top-tier operational support solutions, including powerbloc and the XXA stability support system," said Guilherme Zurita, director of concrete technology.

"Liebherr USA's involvement highlights its continuous dedication to advancing the concrete industry. Our booth staff eagerly anticipate meeting customers and their future goals."

38Z4 XXT Truck Mounted Concrete Pump

The 38 XXT features a four-part distribution boom in a convenient Z-fold making it easy to handle and offers an impressive reach for the 30 m class.

This model comes standard with XXT-outriggers and an XXA stability assistance system. The pivoting XXT support ensures stability when supporting in tight spaces, and the XXA stability assistance system allows partially supported areas to be electronically monitored. The concrete pump also is equipped with the latest drive unit, powerbloc. This unit does not require a separate control block, as all hydraulic switching and measuring elements are integrated.

Offering an extensive accessories catalogue, the 38 also can be equipped with LED lighting designs for optimal work in the dark, various storage boxes for materials and tools as well as shelves for extension hoses.

THS 110 D-K Crawler Concrete Pump

Photo courtesy of Liebherr

The THS 110 D-K crawler concrete pump is ideal for bored pile foundations to supply concrete to any foundation machine. This work involves deep drilling holes to prepare the ground for construction. When the drill is pulled out, these holes are filled with concrete. In the process, the concrete is conveyed down via a tube in the middle of the drill.

The crawler concrete pump travels in parallel with the drilling rig to the various pile locations, with the concrete hose remaining connected to the drilling rig.

The Liebherr crawler concrete pump also is suitable for various other types of pumping applications.

