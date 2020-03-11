Daniel Pitzer (L) handing over the U.S. market responsibility for mobile cranes to Pierre Bilgeri.

On April 1, 2020, Daniel Pitzer will change position and move to the Liebherr headquarters for mobile and crawler cranes in Ehingen, Germany, becoming CFO of the mobile and crawler crane division. His successor in charge of the USA market of the mobile and crawler cranes division is Pierre Bilgeri.

After Pitzer was appointed as the new CFO at Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH, his successor to take on sales responsibility for the company's most important export market, the USA, was found within Liebherr. Bilgeri already has many years of sales experience in the United States and has played a role in Liebherr's positive business development there for many years.

Before his appointment as division manager of mobile and crawler cranes in the United States, Bilgeri spent eight years working as sales manager of Liebherr-Werk Nenzing GmbH in markets including the United States, Canada and southeast Europe. In this position he was responsible for sales of crawler cranes up to 330 tons and special construction machines.

Since Pitzer was appointed to the position of managing director at Liebherr USA Co. in 2015, he has been responsible for sales of mobile and crawler cranes in the United States. The massive expansion of the sales and service organisation was a core part of his work in this position. During this time, the United States has grown into Liebherr's most important export market.

The continued expansion of the sales and service network and the placement of the latest products from the crane portfolio including the 2017 launched LRT product line are the main challenges facing Bilgeri.

"The team has been working for many years on the best solutions for the different requirements in the USA. I'm looking forward to be part of this great and well-experienced team", said Bilgeri.

"I'm truly thankful for the last five years here in the United States and for the trust our customers have put into us. I would also like to thank my team here in the U.S. for the great teamwork as well as all the efforts over the past years. And I wish my successor, Pierre, all the best for his new position as I'm sure he will do a great job here," Pitzer said.

Christoph Kleiner, managing director sales of the mobile and crawler cranes division at Liebherr, said "We have found a very good successor for Daniel Pitzer in the form of Pierre Bilgeri. He knows the business and he has been a familiar face with Liebherr for many years. The very important service structure throughout the USA and the expansion of the LRT sales model are absolutely important to our business model — this is where Pierre Bilgeri's long years of experience in the USA market will pay dividends. I am delighted to have the perfect opportunity at the ConExpo to be able to introduce Pierre Bilgeri in person to many of our long-standing customers."

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.