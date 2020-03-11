--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Liebherr USA Co. Mobile and Crawler Cranes Announces Leadership Succession for the U.S. Market

Wed March 11, 2020 - National Edition
Liebherr


Daniel Pitzer (L) handing over the U.S. market responsibility for mobile cranes to Pierre Bilgeri.
Daniel Pitzer (L) handing over the U.S. market responsibility for mobile cranes to Pierre Bilgeri.

On April 1, 2020, Daniel Pitzer will change position and move to the Liebherr headquarters for mobile and crawler cranes in Ehingen, Germany, becoming CFO of the mobile and crawler crane division. His successor in charge of the USA market of the mobile and crawler cranes division is Pierre Bilgeri.

After Pitzer was appointed as the new CFO at Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH, his successor to take on sales responsibility for the company's most important export market, the USA, was found within Liebherr. Bilgeri already has many years of sales experience in the United States and has played a role in Liebherr's positive business development there for many years.

Before his appointment as division manager of mobile and crawler cranes in the United States, Bilgeri spent eight years working as sales manager of Liebherr-Werk Nenzing GmbH in markets including the United States, Canada and southeast Europe. In this position he was responsible for sales of crawler cranes up to 330 tons and special construction machines.

Since Pitzer was appointed to the position of managing director at Liebherr USA Co. in 2015, he has been responsible for sales of mobile and crawler cranes in the United States. The massive expansion of the sales and service organisation was a core part of his work in this position. During this time, the United States has grown into Liebherr's most important export market.

The continued expansion of the sales and service network and the placement of the latest products from the crane portfolio including the 2017 launched LRT product line are the main challenges facing Bilgeri.

"The team has been working for many years on the best solutions for the different requirements in the USA. I'm looking forward to be part of this great and well-experienced team", said Bilgeri.

"I'm truly thankful for the last five years here in the United States and for the trust our customers have put into us. I would also like to thank my team here in the U.S. for the great teamwork as well as all the efforts over the past years. And I wish my successor, Pierre, all the best for his new position as I'm sure he will do a great job here," Pitzer said.

Christoph Kleiner, managing director sales of the mobile and crawler cranes division at Liebherr, said "We have found a very good successor for Daniel Pitzer in the form of Pierre Bilgeri. He knows the business and he has been a familiar face with Liebherr for many years. The very important service structure throughout the USA and the expansion of the LRT sales model are absolutely important to our business model — this is where Pierre Bilgeri's long years of experience in the USA market will pay dividends. I am delighted to have the perfect opportunity at the ConExpo to be able to introduce Pierre Bilgeri in person to many of our long-standing customers."

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Cranes Crawler Cranes Employee News Liebherr Mobile Cranes