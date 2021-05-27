Equipmentdown-arrow
Linder Holds May Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Ft. Myers Facility

Thu May 27, 2021 - Southeast Edition #11
CEG


(L-R): Joe DeOreo, Heith Draper, Vincent Aguayo, Tom Bauers, Ray Henry and Louis Escobar will be instrumental in the success of the future Linder Industrial Machinery’s Ft. Myers, Fla., branch facility. The honors of turning the first ceremonial shovel of dirt for construction of the new Ft. Myers location was given to Linder’s Vince Aguayo (L), VP, southwest Florida region, and Tom Bauers, VP, Florida division. Signs showing the rendering of the new Linder Industrial Machinery facility are up on Alico Road, just east of I-75 in Ft. Myers. Trees and brush have been cleared, stacked and ready for mulching to begin the first phase of utility work for the new facility.

A group of Linder Industrial Machinery staffers converged on a piece of property in Ft. Myers, Fla., on May 18 for the official groundbreaking of the company's newest facility. The 10-acre parcel of land for construction of this branch sits between Alico Road and Supply Drive with access to I-75. The site contractor of the project, Lee-Mar Construction based in Ft. Myers, plans to have the facility ready for occupancy in the first quarter of 2022.

Linder's Southwest Florida region manager, Vince Aguayo, said that "Lee-Mar Construction is an existing Linder customer and we're excited for them to get this job started and completed. This branch has been a long time in the coming."

With construction goods and materials being in high demand, the contractor for this project is holding the 50,000 yards of fill material needed to get the job under way quickly. Structural steel for the facility is in storage at another location and is ready and waiting for the slab to be poured for the 22,000 sq. ft. building.

At the time of the groundbreaking, utility work was scheduled to get started at any given time.

"We're excited to be able to support our customers in the fashion that they expect to be supported," Aguayo said. "Once the facility is complete, we're looking forward to growing and expanding our work force in this area. The staff that is in this area already does a great job down here and we're pleased to add a facility to support them with a full shop of technicians. We can't wait till this is completed."

The full-service Ft. Myers branch will provide sales-service-parts-rentals for the entire Linder Industrial Machinery product line.




