Linder Industrial Machinery recently hosted several dozen customers to a gathering at the grounds of the construction for its new Fort Myers, Fla., branch facility, scheduled to open in 2021.

The unveiling of the plans for the new facility took place at the property located on Supply Drive, just west of Interstate 75. Machine displays of most of the major lines that Linder represents were on site.

