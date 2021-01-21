Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Linder Hosts Customers to Unveil Plans for New Fort Myers Facility

Thu January 21, 2021 - Southeast Edition #2
CEG

Linder Industrial Machinery recently hosted several dozen customers to a gathering at the grounds of the construction for its new Fort Myers, Fla., branch facility, scheduled to open in 2021.

The unveiling of the plans for the new facility took place at the property located on Supply Drive, just west of Interstate 75. Machine displays of most of the major lines that Linder represents were on site.

For more information, visit www.linderco.com. CEG

Photo: 1/4
Photo: 1/4
Photo: 1/4
Photo: 1/4

A rendering of the new Linder Industrial Machinery, Ft. Myers, Fla., location was unveiled at the event.
A group of Linder customers came together to hear more about the plans for the new branch.
Komatsu and Wirtgen Group product displays were scattered across the property.
CemenTech volumetric mixers also were on display at the event.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News FLORIDA Linder Industrial Machinery Co.