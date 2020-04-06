Linder Hosts Wirtgen Experts for Paving Seminar in N.C.

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Linder Hosts Wirtgen Experts for Paving Seminar in N.C.

Mon April 06, 2020 - Southeast Edition #7
CEG



On February 27, Linder Industrial Machinery hosted a seminar for customers at "The Farm" in Selma, N.C., featuring industry experts from Wirtgen America. Tim Kowalski, applications support manager of Hamm's compaction division, and Laikram "Nars" Narsingh, commercial support and development manager, led the discussion "Fundamentals of Paving and Compaction" in a classroom format and machines were on display for viewing and questions.

Paving topics included: principles of the free-floating screed, identifying operational issues impacting smoothness and density, different screed concepts, segregation — causes and solution and intelligent construction — use of thermal image and 3D paving.

Compaction topics included: basics of compaction, rolling patterns and roller selection, smoothness and compaction solutions and intelligent compaction.

Kowalski has been in the construction business for over 31 years, 17 of them working on the quality control of asphalt, aggregates and concrete, spending the last 14 years on the manufacturer side.

Narsingh joined the asphalt industry in 1990 as a project engineer with Ingersoll Rand's paver division, leading the development of asphalt pavers. He also has held positions as paving applications engineer and product support manager over his career.  CEG

The guys from Tripp Brothers Construction in Ayden, N.C., checked out this Hamm compactor while enjoying some downtime during Linder’s seminar.
The guys from Tripp Brothers Construction in Ayden, N.C., checked out this Hamm compactor while enjoying some downtime during Linder’s seminar.

There was a large showing from Ruston Paving with representatives from its Durham and Greensboro, N.C., locations in attendance.
There was a large showing from Ruston Paving with representatives from its Durham and Greensboro, N.C., locations in attendance.

Employees of Johnson Brothers in Lillington, N.C., took a look at this Vogele SUPER 1700-3i road paver on display at “The Farm” in Selma, N.C.
Employees of Johnson Brothers in Lillington, N.C., took a look at this Vogele SUPER 1700-3i road paver on display at “The Farm” in Selma, N.C.

Williams Paving of Simms, N.C., was among the crowd privileged to hear Tim Kowalski and “Nars” Narsingh’s seminar.
Williams Paving of Simms, N.C., was among the crowd privileged to hear Tim Kowalski and “Nars” Narsingh’s seminar.

Approximately 150 people attended Linder’s “Fundamentals of Paving and Compaction” seminar.
Approximately 150 people attended Linder’s “Fundamentals of Paving and Compaction” seminar.

“Nars” and David Vendemia, Linder road products sales specialist, review some Vogele features with ST Wooten employees from Wilson, N.C.
“Nars” and David Vendemia, Linder road products sales specialist, review some Vogele features with ST Wooten employees from Wilson, N.C.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Education Events Hamm Linder Industrial Machinery Co. Wirtgen