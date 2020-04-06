Linder Hosts Wirtgen Experts for Paving Seminar in N.C.

On February 27, Linder Industrial Machinery hosted a seminar for customers at "The Farm" in Selma, N.C., featuring industry experts from Wirtgen America. Tim Kowalski, applications support manager of Hamm's compaction division, and Laikram "Nars" Narsingh, commercial support and development manager, led the discussion "Fundamentals of Paving and Compaction" in a classroom format and machines were on display for viewing and questions.

Paving topics included: principles of the free-floating screed, identifying operational issues impacting smoothness and density, different screed concepts, segregation — causes and solution and intelligent construction — use of thermal image and 3D paving.

Compaction topics included: basics of compaction, rolling patterns and roller selection, smoothness and compaction solutions and intelligent compaction.

Kowalski has been in the construction business for over 31 years, 17 of them working on the quality control of asphalt, aggregates and concrete, spending the last 14 years on the manufacturer side.

Narsingh joined the asphalt industry in 1990 as a project engineer with Ingersoll Rand's paver division, leading the development of asphalt pavers. He also has held positions as paving applications engineer and product support manager over his career.  CEG