The new Linder Ft. Myers branch is located at 16878 Domestic Avenue, just off Interstate 75. (Photo courtesy of Linder Industrial Machinery.)

In mid-June, Linder Industrial Machinery moved into its brand-new Ft. Myers, Fla., branch. The 22,000 sq. ft. building on 16878 Domestic Avenue is situated on 10 acres and is conveniently located ½ mile west of I-75 at the Alico Road exit.

This expansive facility has eight service bays and a parts warehouse consisting of 4,000 sq. ft. equipped with a modern high-rack system allowing for 100 percent increased capacity over the previous location.

"We are excited to extend to our customers across southwest Florida the best in field and shop services in the area," said John Coughlin, Linder president and CEO. "We have a highly energized team in Fort Myers who are ready to show off their new facility."

Linder's new Fort Myers full-service branch will include sales, leasing, rentals, parts and service representing manufacturers: Komatsu construction and mining equipment, Bomag road building equipment, along with large material handling equipment and several attachment lines.

Linder will be hosting a grand opening celebration for its Fort Myers area customers at the new building on July 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more info, call 239/337-1313 or visit www.linder.com.

Linder Industrial Machinery will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2023 and has 18 locations in three states, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. CEG

