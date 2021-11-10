Joel Lindmeyer

Felling Trailers Inc., a national industrial and commercial trailer manufacturer, has appointed Joel Lindmeyer as its Great Lakes regional sales manager. In this role, he will be responsible for all sales development, activity and dealer support within Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

As the regional manager for the Great Lakes, Lindmeyer's primary responsibilities will be to achieve region market share objectives with the existing dealer base and develop new dealers in the assigned territory, providing training and product support. Lindmeyer will be taking over the Great Lakes region once served by Daniel "Boone" Larsen, who retired in May of 2021.

Lindmeyer brings more than 25 years of experience in the truck and trailer industry with a strong emphasis on sales and customer service.

"Joel has a strong knowledge of the recreational trailer and commercial/municipal truck industries. I believe he will be an asset to our team as we continue to support and grow our market share in the Great Lakes region," said Nathan Uphus, Felling Trailers' sales manager.

Lindmeyer gained his knowledge of the commercial and municipal truck industry while working with Monroe Truck Equipment for a period of nine years in sales and service. From there, he spent the next 17 years working in the trailer industry in the role of regional sales manager of Big Rivers Ltd., a wholesale equipment distributor specializing in trailer and waterfront equipment, selling trailer lines like Triton Aluminum Trailers, Shorelander and Karavan.

"I am happy to get back into the trailer industry; this is where my passion lies. I always knew I would one day get back to the industry in some capacity. I am grateful for that opportunity to be with Felling Trailers," said Lindmeyer.

"Joel is the ‘full kit' — he brings a great amount of experience and enthusiasm to the position, and I am excited that he is a part of our Felling Trailers Sales team," said Patrick Jennissen, Felling's SVP of sales and marketing.

For more information, call 800/245-2809 or visit felling.com.

