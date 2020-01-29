--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Link-Belt to Showcase Lineup of Excavators at ConExpo 2020

Wed January 29, 2020 - National Edition
Link-Belt Excavators



LBX Company — the proud maker of Link-Belt excavators — is located in Lexington, Ky. Link-Belt machines are purpose-built for the forestry, scrap and material handling industries.

The Link-Belt brand name dates back to 1874 and is synonymous with innovative designs that incorporate the highest quality and best product support in the industry. Formerly a division of the Link-Belt Construction Equipment Company, LBX Company became a stand-alone company in 1998 representing the Link-Belt excavator, forestry and material handling equipment lines.

LBX is responsible for all Link-Belt earthmoving, forestry and material handling equipment in North and South America. Link-Belt Excavators' loyal customer base is supported by a strong network of dealers providing ongoing sales, parts, service, and technical support to Link-Belt equipment owners.

Come see the lineup of Link-Belt excavators at ConExpo in the Festival Grounds — F5342, as well as the North Hall — N12865.



