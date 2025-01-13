List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Lippmann Welcomes Canada-Based Tyalta as Newest Dealer

    Lippmann welcomes Tyalta Industries as its newest dealer in Canada, expanding its reach in the aggregate industry. Tyalta's customer-centric approach and commitment to quality align with Lippmann's values, promising exceptional service and support for Canadian customers.

    Mon January 13, 2025 - National Edition
    Lippmann


    Craig Tyalta
    Photo courtesy of Lippmann
    Craig Tyalta

    Lippmann announced Tyalta Industries as its newest dealer, enhancing Lippmann's reach and service capabilities across the Canadian market.

    Tyalta will represent Lippmann's full line of crushing and screening equipment, delivering innovative solutions to the aggregate industry in Canada.

    Tyalta Industries, known for its customer-centric approach and innovative problem-solving, shares Lippmann's commitment to quality and service. With a focus on building long-lasting relationships and delivering a premium experience, Tyalta is poised to support Lippmann customers with exceptional equipment, technical expertise and unparalleled service, the company said.

    "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Lippmann, a globally recognized leader in the mining, aggregate, and recycling industries," said Craig Kergen, owner of Tyalta. "Their legacy of innovation and excellence has firmly established them as a powerhouse, and we are honored to represent their brand in our market."

    Founded in 1995 with a dedication to providing quality machinery to customers, Tyalta has built a solid track record in the aggregate equipment industry. Its commitment to "doing whatever it takes" to ensure customer satisfaction has made it a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable solutions and outstanding support.

    "This collaboration allows us to offer Lippmann's complete portfolio of products, which perfectly complements our existing fleet," said Kergen. "With this addition, we are now better positioned to serve our customers across western Canada, providing enhanced solutions, greater support and even more reliable equipment for their operations. We look forward to working with Lippmann to continue driving success and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

    With this partnership, Canadian customers can expect not only access to Lippmann's industry-leading equipment but also the exceptional service and technical expertise that Tyalta is known for. From equipment sales and rentals to a full inventory of in-stock parts, Tyalta is well-equipped to support Lippmann customers, the company said.

    For more information, visit tyalta.com

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




