Mike Hale, long-time sales and marketing manager at Little Beaver Inc., passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 4, 2021.

Hale's influence on the fencing and drilling industries spanned decades. He began working in fencing as a summer job in high school. After learning the industry as a teenager, he continued installing fences across southern California, eventually owning his own fencing company for more than 20 years.

After experiencing first-hand the safety and efficiency of Little Beaver's earth drills, Hale joined the company in 1996. For the past 25 years, he has been the voice behind sales and quote inquiries, using his expertise to help customers select the drilling products to bring that same safety and efficiency to their own companies.

"Mike's impact on our company and industry has been tremendous," said Little Beaver President Joe Haynes. "He understood the challenges our customers faced and was really able to help them find the solutions they needed. He will be greatly missed by all of us at Little Beaver, not only for the work he did but also for the person he was. We have lost a dear friend and industry advocate."

A complete obituary and service information will be posted with Cochran Funeral Home at cochranfh.com.

