(L-R) are Dennis Hernandez, sales manager; Daniel Jaramillo, owner/VP; and Robin Jaramillo, owner/ president.

LiuGong North America has announced the addition of a new dealer in the Miami area. Atlantic Forklift & Parts of Hialeah, Fla., is known for its service expertise on all types of material-handling and other equipment.

In more than 30 years of business, Atlantic Forklift & Parts has never represented a manufacturer, which makes its choice of a LiuGong dealership a major decision.

The owner, Robin Jaramillo, started the company 30 years ago out of a residential garage, selling parts to and servicing machines for his customers. As the business grew, he went on to purchase used forklifts, re-conditioning and then selling them. Once he had these forklifts on-hand, he took the next step and began renting them out.

The business continued to grow, and now Atlantic Forklift & Parts is located in a 20,000 sq. ft. building next to Miami International Airport. This proximity to the airport makes the company's export business to South America and the Caribbean more convenient and efficient.

The company has grown from two employees to 12, with an emphasis on service techs. Jaramillo fields four service vans as well as a tow truck. In addition to the forklift business, they fix lift gates, racking systems, conveyor belt systems, aerial equipment and even highway trucks.

Their commitment to customer service sometimes even extends to helping a new customer procure financing, as well as providing consulting services in other areas, such as recruiting, Jaramillo said.

"What sets us apart?" said Daniel Jaramillo, general manager of Atlantic Forklift & Parts. "A few things. For one thing, we fix anything. We cater to our customers and market. Our market is bi-lingual, and so are we. But we learned early on that the key to success is service. That is why we are successful and growing, even though we are located in an area saturated with forklift dealers."

Some people had asked the Jaramillo's, "why, after all these years, are you becoming a dealer? You are already successful at what you do!" Daniel explained that Atlantic Forklift & Parts is not stagnant. Its long-term plans include considerable growth.

"To continue to grow, we need a manufacturer to represent and commit to," said Daniel. "That is our next logical step. But we looked around for a year, and really did our homework. When we saw the LiuGong machines, we noticed right away that they were attractive machines, with tons of ‘curb appeal.' They have the look of a tough machine, and that look draws potential customers in. They are also easy to maintain. We got LiuGong to come show us their product and program, and the decision was really pretty simple after that. It was very easy to work with them. They sent us two lift trucks as a trial, and by the time they were delivered they were sold already.

"LiuGong is really growing their business in North America, and we plan to be a part of that growth for a long time."

