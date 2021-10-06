The 9027F ZTS’s applications range from digging and trenching for residential and commercial construction to landscaping applications like grading, trenching and fencing.

LiuGong North America 's true zero tail-swing 9027F, a 2.7 metric ton mini-class excavator, is designed to meet and exceed North American market's tough design specifications. Its compact dimensions and versatility give operators multiple transportation and application benefits.

The versatility of the 9027F ZTS is more than just its compact size and ability to be transporting via pickup bed or trailer. This unit is a powerful machine that supports a variety of attachments and consumer-requested aftermarket add-ons, according to the manufacturer.

"We are pleased to announce the expansion of our mini-class excavator line," said Christopher Saucedo, vice president and general manager, LiuGong North America.

"Like all of our machines, the 9027F ZTS's value-adding features come standard and are not classified as premium options that add cost to the base price of the unit. Features like a Tier IV Final Yanmar engine rated at 20.4 net hp, Inline hydraulic pumps and main control valve make the 9027F ZTS a truly versatile machine," said Saucedo.

With a slew circuit of 2698 psi, the 9027F ZTS enables operators to dig parallel to the dozer blade, especially advantageous for operations close to walls and backfilling. The 9027F ZTS's applications range from digging and trenching for residential and commercial construction to landscaping applications like grading, trenching and fencing.

With a competitive operating weight and its lifting and digging abilities, the 9027F ZTS also is ideal for rental and utility applications.

Equipped with a more efficient hydraulic system than its predecessor, the 9027F ZTS offers improved fuel consumption and improved break-out force. Its improved load-sensitive hydraulic system with 23.8 gpm main pump displacement, utilizes a proportional control valve for better management of hydraulic flow for all attachments.

Operators can easily engage the flow rate for the hammer-shear and hydraulic thumb from operator's monitor. The LiuGong hydraulic thumb is a standard feature on the 9027F ZTS. Hydraulic control for travel, boom swing, arm and bucket machine functions are engaged through travel pedals and joysticks. Auxiliary hydraulic functions are controlled by electrical proportional solenoids for precise control.

Just like all F-series LiuGong excavators, the 9027F ZTS is compatible with many third-party aftermarket technologies such as Trimble for gradeability and telematics. The unit is available in both a climate-controlled rollover protection structure (ROPS) cab or open canopy design with tip-over protection (TOPS). Both cab designs offer excellent visibility, fully adjustable suspension seat and ergonomic controls.

9027F Specs

Operating weight (Cab): 6,063 lb.

T4F Yanmar engine: 20.4 hp (net)

Max pump flow rate: 23.8 gpm

Max pressure: 3,133 psi

Standard bucket capacity: 0.065 cu. yd.

Bucket/cutting width: 15.75 in.

Bucket breakout force: 4,496 lbf

Arms digging force: 2,698 lbf

Max. Digging depth: 9 ft. 4 in.

Swing speed: 9.5 rpm

Arm length: 4 ft. 3 in.

Max dump height: 10 ft. 1 in.

LiuGong NA offers a 3 year / 4,000-hour end-to-end coverage warranty.

For more information, visit www.liugongna.com.

Today's top stories