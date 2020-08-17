--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Search

LiuGong North America Forklifts Appoint Universal Lift Systems Dealer in Arizona

Mon August 17, 2020 - West Edition
LiuGong

Universal Lift Systems has been appointed as a LiuGong dealer for its material-handling equipment in Arizona.
LiuGong North America (LiuGong NA) has announced that Universal Lift Systems has been appointed as a dealer for its material-handling equipment in Arizona.

Universal Lift Systems LLC, of Goodyear, Ariz., is already serving the greater Arizona area.

Keith and Jeannette Leabo, owners of the company, are experts in material handling equipment.

"We're a family-owned company," said Keith Leabo, "and we believe in treating our employees and customers like part of that family. Service after the sale — that's what we're known for.

"We were looking for a brand of lift truck we could feel comfortable representing. A dealer we know out east referred us to LiuGong, and we drove out to Katy, Texas, to meet their headquarters people, and realized these were people we could work with."

Universal Lift Systems tried four of the forklifts to begin with and decided this was a product it would be proud to represent.

"Product quality is great, and service and all aftermarket issues have been handled extremely well by the team in Katy," added Jeannette. "They've treated us the way we treat our customers."

Ken Biediger, president of LiuGong NA Forklift Division, welcomed the new dealer.

"We know that Universal Lift Systems and the Leabo family are very well-respected in their market area because of their experience and personal interest in all their customers. They make an outstanding addition to our growing dealer network."

For more information about Universal Lift Systems, visti www.universalliftsystems.com/. For more information about LiuGong North America, visit www.liugongna.com.



ARIZONA Business News Forklifts LiuGong