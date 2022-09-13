LiuGong North America is welcoming Bristol, Pa.-based Modern Group Ltd. to its growing dealer lineup.

Founded in 1946, the company has become a premium industrial equipment distributor and service provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, with eight locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Modern Group President and CEO Paul Farrell said LiuGong's excellent reputation for quality equipment and service, along with its team of experienced, responsive industry professionals were key reasons for the partnership.

"We feel that LiuGong is poised for more great things as they continue to develop share of the U.S. market," Farrell said. "We look forward to being a part of what we believe will be a very successful relationship for our two companies for many years to come."

LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan welcomed Modern Group to the dealer network.

"Modern Group will play a pivotal role within our growth both in this region and for our dealer network," Ryan said. "We are thankful that we have reached this agreement and look forward to working with them moving forward."

Modern Group is an employee-owned company that strives to provide world class sales and service assistance for forklift, recycling, construction, arborist, generator, dock and door applications.

LiuGong North America Director of Material Handling Jared Ward said Modern Group will play an integral role in its dealer lineup.

"Modern Group is an established heavy equipment distributor in Mid-Atlantic with a stellar reputation for service," Ward said. "They be a vital part of our dealer network in the region moving forward."

Modern Group has more than 220 employees, 150 of which are technicians, and serves a wide variety of industries, including residential and commercial tree service, land clearing, materials processing, heavy construction, pre-cast, ports, warehouse, hospital and facility maintenance.

For more information, visit www.moderngroup.com/ and www.liugongna.com/.

