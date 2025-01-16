List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Lloyd Meekins Holds Annual Sale in Lumberton, N.C.

    Thu January 16, 2025 - Southeast Edition #2
    CEG


    Lloyd Meekins & Sons Auction Co. held its 30th Annual Absolute Construction, Farm, Truck and Auto Auction Dec. 27, 2024, in Lumberton, N.C.

    Bad weather did not deter buyers from attending in person, while many other registered bidders participated by bidding online.

    The auction included a diverse selection of machines including pumps, generators, trucks, trailers, compaction equipment, pavers, excavators, backhoes and more. CEG

    The Komatsu excavator with a thumb and the Volvo articulated truck were sold to a contractor doing storm cleanup work in western North Carolina. (CEG photo)
    Mickey Meekins (L) and auctioneer Rick Cox keep the auction running smoothly. (CEG photo)
    Bidders had a nice selection of top name backhoes to bid on with many exceeding expectations. (CEG photo)
    Zach Heath (L) and Matt Rorrer, both of SLR Enterprises in Stuart, Va., attended the auction to buy a compact track loader. They looked over their options and planned to bid on this Case TV380. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Keeping the paperwork in line requires a dedicated team, which consisted of Leah Sawyer; Ashley Hall; Paula Atkins, office manager; Breanna Smith; Jessica Hubbard; Darrilyn Morgan; Morgan Bellamy; and Debbie Meekins (seated). (CEG photo)
    Several of these pumps, powered by John Deere engines, were sold to a contractor in Mobile, Ala. (CEG photo)
    This Cat D7H with a root rake was sold to a contractor doing Hurricane Helene cleanup. (CEG photo)
    The John Deere excavator was sold to a water and sewer contractor in Wilmington, N.C., while the Volvo excavator was sold to a contractor in Puerto Rico who purchased the machine online. (CEG photo)




