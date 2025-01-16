Lloyd Meekins & Sons Auction Co. held its 30th Annual Absolute Construction, Farm, Truck and Auto Auction Dec. 27, 2024, in Lumberton, N.C.

Bad weather did not deter buyers from attending in person, while many other registered bidders participated by bidding online.

The auction included a diverse selection of machines including pumps, generators, trucks, trailers, compaction equipment, pavers, excavators, backhoes and more. CEG

