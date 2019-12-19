--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Loegering Announces Agreement with Schibeci to Bring Innovative Attachments to North America

Thu December 19, 2019 - National Edition
ASV Holdings Inc.


Loegering Power Attachments, an ASV brand, announced a new agreement with Schibeci, an Australia-based specialty equipment manufacturer. Under the agreement, Loegering customers in North America will have access to milling and grinding attachments designed and built for the construction, roadworks and flooring industries.

Loegering, an ASV Holdings Inc. brand and skid-steer attachment manufacturer, announced a new agreement with Schibeci, an Australia-based specialty equipment manufacturer. Under the agreement, Loegering customers in North America will have access to improved productivity from a selection of skid-steer and compact track loader attachments branded as Loegering Power Attachments. The products include milling and grinding attachments designed and built for the construction, roadworks and flooring industries.

"This new opportunity is beneficial to everyone involved," said Justin Rupar, ASV Holdings Inc. vice president of sales and marketing. "Schibeci attachments are well known in the Australian market as being top of the line, innovative products. We're excited to bring that innovation to North America as we expand the Loegering product line to give customers more opportunities to solve problems and make their jobs easier."

"Our agreement with Loegering will make it easy for customers to get to know our brand on a local level in North America," said Tony Schibeci, Schibeci director. "We're eager to grow the brand with Loegering as we enter markets where we haven't previously had a main focus."

The Loegering Power Attachments line initially includes the ST600 and ST1000 asphalt milling attachments, the Polyplaner 300 and 600 grinding attachments, and the Power Profiler 2500 and 2500R concrete milling attachments. The attachments will be co-branded with Schibeci and continue to be manufactured by Schibeci in Australia and stocked in the United States

The ST600 and ST1000 are versatile attachments that give contractors in the construction and roadwork industries the ability to complete milling and stabilizing applications with the same tool. The Polyplaner 300 and 600 are single head grinders ideal for surface removal, including road markings and trip hazard removal. The Power Profiler 2500 and 2500R are designed for bulk removal of concrete, ceramic tiles and epoxy mortar toppings.

For more information about Loegering Power Attachments, visit www.loegeringpower.com. For more information about Schibeci, visit www.schibeci.com. For more information about ASV Holdings Inc., call 800/205-9913 or visit www.asvi.com.



