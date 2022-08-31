Matt Morrison

Loftness, the manufacturer of vegetation management and agricultural equipment, has hired Matt Morrison as its new director of sales and marketing. He will lead the sales effort by managing Loftness' territory representatives, establishing pricing programs, forecasting sales and coordinating sales efforts with other departments. He'll also help ensure a high level of customer satisfaction through technical and sales support.

Morrison comes to Loftness with an extensive background in agricultural equipment sales. He most recently worked as director of sales and marketing of a diversified manufacturer of agricultural equipment, snow and ice removal equipment and other products. Prior to that, he gained experience in international sales for two major equipment dealerships.

"It's an exciting time to join Loftness," said Morrison. "Business is growing rapidly, due to innovations in our vegetation management product line, expansion in fertilizer spreaders and continued leadership in grain bagging and crop shredding equipment. I look forward to helping further build the Loftness legacy."

Morrison is the latest in a string of new hires at Loftness, preceded by Jeff Reinhart, the company's new CEO.

Loftness, an employee-owned company, manufactures the VMLogix line of vegetation management equipment, the GrainLogix line of grain bagging equipment, the FertiLogix line of fertilizer application equipment and the CropLogix line of crop shredders.

For more information, visit loftness.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

