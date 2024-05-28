Photo courtesy of Lone Star Constructors The biggest and most unique challenge with this project is keeping the managed lanes open and reversible throughout construction.

The multi-billion-dollar plan to upgrade the entire 28-mi. I-35E corridor in Dallas and Denton counties is progressing with Phase 2 (valued at $709 million), which began in spring 2022, expected to be delivered in late 2025.

This portion of the project, part of the Texas Clear Lane Initiative, is reconstructing and widening a 6.39-mi. southern section of I-35E in Dallas County from I-635 to the Denton County line. The work will fully reconstruct and widen this section of the general-purpose lanes from six to eight and improve intersections and frontage roads to decrease congestion and improve safety for motorists. The existing Toll Managed Lanes (MLs) that are being reconstructed will remain as two lanes.

The design-build project is being constructed by Lone Star Constructors (LSC), a joint venture of Fluor Heavy Civil LLC and Austin Bridge & Road. Fluor has led the delivery of successful design-build projects for TxDOT and Austin LP has built Texas highways, many in the Dallas District.

Scope of Work

To this point, the JV has completed the following elements: majority of design, substantially complete on utility relocations, nearly complete with the proposed southbound frontage road and more than 50 percent of the proposed project drainage. Over the next few months, the work effort will focus on constructing the remaining proposed southbound general-purpose lanes (including four overpass bridge structures), continued construction of the proposed northbound frontage roads and cross street intersection construction.

In a few locations, the JV has ample space to operate to construct frontage roads, bridges and install underground infrastructure. Having such sites ensures that crews do not have to worry about traffic and that materials can be brought in and taken out easily. As construction has ramped up, a considerable number of loaders were arriving and departing to bring in various materials and remove debris from excavation operations. Having space to store materials permits the JV to transfer materials to work sites and to replenish materials. These sites help to maximize production to meet milestones.

WSP designed the new roads and infrastructure.

"This project will require the larger HSG-40cw automated barrier gates [ABGs] in order to manage the closure operations of two of the proposed two-lane managed lane access ramps."

Construction Challenges

Traffic is a major issue for the construction.

"The biggest and most unique challenge with this project is keeping the managed lanes open and reversible throughout construction," said Margarita Moreno, the JV's public information manager. "This is the first TxDOT full reconstruction project that has this contractual requirement. Now that the majority of utilities have been relocated, the project has seen improvements in production and increased schedule certainty in meeting intermediate traffic switch goals. This is a tight, dense urban work zone. We have some areas that have multiple utility owners of all types and depths consolidated into an 8 ft. wide corridor. This adds to the duration of utility relocations, as it is impossible to perform multiple relocations simultaneously in a tight corridor."

The traffic management plan is working well.

"LSC has maintained the minimum required lanes during construction and continues to optimize lane closures to facilitate multiple operations," said Moreno.

Day and night operations are taking place at multiple locations along the project corridor. Main lane closures are only contractually allowed at night.

The new lanes are based on continuously reinforced concrete pavement. Underground infrastructure being installed includes dry utilities (gas, power, telecom), wet utilities (water and sewer), drainage (pipe and box), ITS and tolling and drilled shaft foundations.

To say that this is an equipment-driven project is an understatement. Operators are using relatively new equipment purchased between 2013 and 2023.

Demolition and excavation operations should generate 94,000 cu. yds. of concrete and 293,000 cu. yds. of asphalt.

TxDOT is committed to recycling as much material as possible on current projects and its contractors make the remaining materials available to recyclers.

"At Lone Star Constructors, we strive to deliver innovative, predictable and sustainable solutions to help build a better world," said Moreno. "To us, sustainability means meeting the needs of our clients while conducting business in a socially, economically and environmentally responsible manner to the benefit of current and future generations.

"Sustainable development is integral to our approach to business and the solutions we provide to clients," she added, "and we demonstrate our commitment through our actions. At our project, we aim to protect natural resources, whilst also creating economic, social and human value. Throughout the construction phase, LSC commits to take into consideration the triple bottom line in all decision making and construction processes."

Major workdays have a considerable number JV and subcontractor workers on-site. The main subcontractors are North Texas Contracting and Renaissance Construction for wet utilities and drainage; Future Telecom for telecom relocations; SICE for electrical/ITS/toll/illumination; Urban Infraconstruction for structures and walls; Texas Heavy Civil for earthwork; and PSI for independent quality acceptance.

With so much equipment on-site, the JV and its subcontractors have on-site mechanics and support that can be called in when needed to ensure that production is minimally impacted by daily wear and tear issues that crop up.

The JV and subcontractors purchase and rent equipment from local and regional dealerships.

Project Background

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), back in 1998, "began a comprehensive review and planning study of the I-35E corridor in Dallas and Denton counties," stated a press release. "For the next 13 years, TxDOT and communities and stakeholders refined the designs and upgrades for this corridor. In 2011 and 2012, TxDOT received environmental clearance for the $4.8 billion infrastructure project. Also, $1 billion in funding was identified for an initial phase of the project with most coming from SH 121 regional toll revenue funds dedicated to Denton County. In accordance with state law, TxDOT and corridor stakeholders held seven public meetings to determine the method and scope of the initial phase (Phase 1) as well as lay the groundwork for Phase 2 to complete the remaining elements of the corridor. The I-35E project is dedicated to improving mobility along I-35E in a safe, efficient, reliable and environmentally sensitive manner."

"Increased traffic along the I-35E corridor, coupled with regional population growth in Texas has created travel demand that exceeds its current capacity," said Tony Hartzel, Northeast Texas communications director of TxDOT. "The existing I-35E facility is an essential element of the local and regional transportation system. The purpose of the project is to meet local and regional travel demands by increasing capacity; upgrading the transportation infrastructure to meet current FHWA and TxDOT design standards for interstates, bridges and frontage roads; thereby improving the safety of travelers along I-35E."

Of the $709 million total cost, $230 million of the funding is from the Texas Clear Lanes initiative. The construction cost is $601 million, design cost $78.6 million and utility relocation cost $30 million.

The initial scope/plan was based on a $4.8 billion project that would rebuild the entire 28-mi. corridor and provide managed lanes with dynamic pricing to keep traffic moving at 50 mph. At the time it was noted that approximately $1.1 billion in funding had been identified for the project with most coming from SH 121 regional toll revenue funds dedicated to Denton County.

The project was based on three segments: Segment 1 — south end, I-635 to Bush Turnpike, 5.5 mi.; Segment 2 — middle portion, Bush Turnpike to FM 2181, 12.1 mi.; and Segment 3 — north end, FM 2181 to U.S. 380, 10.5 mi.

On Dec. 13, 2012, the Texas Transportation Commission conditionally awarded Phase 1 of the project to AGL Constructors, a design-build joint venture composed of several notable design and construction firms including Archer Western Contractors, Granite Construction Co. and Lane Construction Co.

"This section of the I-35 corridor is on the list of Texas' 100 most congested roadways," stated the press release. "Expanding I-35E will reduce congestion that results in lost work time, increased fuel costs and higher price of goods. The project will improve mobility across Lake Lewisville with construction of a second bridge that will offer more reliability for commuters during major incidents."

"The second bridge has greatly improved mobility and reliability since it opened to traffic," said Hartzel.

Phase 1, known as the I-35E Managed Lanes Project, or 35Express, which began in October 2013, added two-lane reversible tolled managed lanes to the middle and south segments and an additional general-purpose lane capacity in each direction in Denton County. It also included main lane frontage roads across Lake Lewisville, as well as interchange improvements.

The financing was based on $460 million in federal funds, $694 million in state funding (including $534 million in Denton County RTR funds), $285 in TIFA funds and $14 million from local sources.

The I-35E was originally constructed in the 1950s/1960s. CEG

