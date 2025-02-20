Construction on the West Ala. Highway project, spanning over 80 miles, will connect rural communities to Ala.'s interstate system, boosting safety, accessibility and economic growth. Promoted through the Rebuild Alabama Act, the four-lane highway will reduce congestion, accidents and enhance transportation efficiency in the region.

West Alabama Highway photo For decades, residents of rural west Alabama have waited for a highway to be built that would better connect them to the rest of the state.

Now, construction is under way on a four-lane, north-south corridor spanning more than 80 mi. and designed to link the region's small communities to Alabama's interstate highway system. The project aims to improve safety, accessibility and economic opportunities for area residents and businesses.

The proposed West Alabama Highway (WAH) will extend U.S. Highway 43 and Ala. Highway 69, creating a four-lane connection between Thomasville in Clarke County north to Moundville in Hale County — eventually completing a nearly 200-mi.-long corridor linking the cities of Mobile and Tuscaloosa.

While discussions about the project date back decades, tangible progress was only made after the 2019 Rebuild Alabama Act provided funding for the effort.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and Birmingham's Brasfield & Gorrie team are currently working together to advance and complete the WAH's design. The contractor partnered with HDR Inc. and eight other Ala. based design subconsultants in order to accelerate the design process and allow construction to begin.

At its peak, up to 700 construction workers will be involved in moving a staggering 16 million cu. yds. of dirt to build the highway, according to information on the WAH project website. In addition, the new road will require 23 bridges to be built and when completed, the maximum speed limit is planned to be 65 mph.

WAH Project Should Spur Economic Growth

West Ala. residents had heard repeated promises of a major highway expansion, only to face delays and setbacks, the South Alabamian newspaper in Jackson reported Feb. 19, 2025.

Gov. Kay Ivey and the state Legislature were finally able to push the project forward through the Rebuild Alabama Act, making the West Ala. Highway a priority.

"We've needed a connector on the west side of the state for many years, from Mobile to Birmingham and Tuscaloosa," said Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day. "This has been proposed for 50 years and now, thanks to the Rebuild Alabama Act, we're finally seeing it come to fruition. It's going to be a game-changer for our area."

He said the improved highway system will connect the region better to vital services, such as health care, education and employment.

The project also is expected to boost commerce, particularly with the ongoing $750 million expansion at Port Mobile. State officials have envisioned the new highway becoming an important route for transporting goods north after being unloaded from the port's larger container ships.

Day noted that the region is already benefiting from rail infrastructure improvements, and the completion of the West Ala. Highway will complement those efforts.

"This project is huge for our community," he said. "With improvements to the port, railroads, and now a four-lane highway, we're poised for significant economic development. It's going to create a ripple effect throughout the entire region."

New Highway to Reduce Congestion, Accidents

The current U.S. 43/Ala. 69 corridor between Mobile and Tuscaloosa is often congested and dangerous, with drivers frequently having to pass slow-moving vehicles on two-lane roads.

Studies have shown that converting narrow roads into four-lane divided highways can reduce fatal and injury crashes by up to 45 percent, the South Alabamian noted.

Jeff Emerson, a WAH representative, emphasized the project's dual purpose: improving safety and efficiency.

"With the new four-lane divided highway, we can reduce those dangerous situations, improve travel times and make this entire region safer for everyone," he said, adding that the WAH will also help alleviate congestion on Interstate 65, one of the state's busiest interstates, by providing an alternate route for drivers.

The West Alabama Highway is being built in phases, with segments opening as they are completed. The first phase of construction will focus on the section between Thomasville and Moundville, with the goal of completing the entire project in the coming years.

