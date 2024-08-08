Shutterstock photo

William S. Kretschmer Jr. of New Providence, N.J., died peacefully July 31, 2024, with his family by his side at Runnells Center for Rehabilitation in Berkeley Heights, N.J. He was 69.

Mr. Kretschmer was born in East Orange, N.J., the son of the late Dolores (nee Brown) and William S. Kretschmer Sr. and was a lifelong resident of New Providence. He was a 1977 graduate of Villanova University, where he received a bachelor's degree in history.

He was extremely dedicated to his work as a sales sdministrator of Komatsu (formerly Binder Machinery) in South Plainfield, N.J., where he was still working and was employed for more than 40 years.

Mr. Kretschmer was an avid sports fan and was proud to have coached his children in their youth basketball leagues.

His greatest love was for his family. A loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, he is survived by his wife, Deborah (nee Mayhew); his children, Joseph R. Kretchmer and Lisa M. Kretschmer; his cherished grandson Crosby Smith-Kretschmer; and his dear siblings, Kevin Kretschmer and Karyn Callaghan. He was pre-deceased in 2020 by his son, William S. Kretschmer, III.

The memorial visitation was held Aug. 7, 2024, at Paul Ippolito Summit Memorial in Summit, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org), Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org) or Bayada Hospice (www.bayada.com).

