Longto Tree Service in Bradford, Vt., started small but grew with dedication and equipment investments. Their arsenal includes a Kobelco BladeRunner and grapple saw from Robert Finke & Sons. The addition of the Mecanil grapple saw has elevated safety and efficiency in tree cutting operations. The community-rooted company has evolved with advanced technology to provide diverse tree services.

Longto Tree Service photo Adam Longto, president and founder of Longto Tree service, has been impressed with his Kobelco and attachments purchased from Robert H. Finke & Sons.

Fifteen years ago, in the town of Bradford, Vt., Adam Longto laid the foundation of what would become a thriving tree service company. Growing up with a natural affinity for hands-on work, Longto began his career in carpentry straight out of high school. However, it was his side hustle with his father — performing tree work on evenings and weekends — that planted the seed for what would later flourish as Longto Tree Service.

Longto's decision to pursue tree work full-time wasn't immediate. Over time, the repetitive nature of carpentry began to wear on him, and the allure of the outdoors, combined with the satisfaction of tree work, became too strong to ignore. Taking a leap of faith, he set out on his own with minimal equipment, but an abundance of determination.

Humble Beginnings

In the early days, Longto Tree Service was truly a grassroots operation. Longton relied on basic climbing gear and a simple dump trailer to handle jobs. Every branch, every log, was loaded by hand — a labor-intensive process that underscored his commitment to building the business from the ground up. There was no chipper in those first months; a stark contrast to the advanced equipment he would later acquire.

Despite these challenges, Longto's dedication and work ethic began to pay off. Within the first year, he made his first significant investment — a farm tractor equipped with a winch and grapple. This marked the beginning of a series of upgrades that would not only enhance efficiency but also set the stage for Longto Tree Service to grow into a trusted name in the Northeast.

Scaling New Heights But Remaining Rooted in Community

By the six-month mark, Longto added his first chipper to the arsenal, signaling a turning point for the company. Each year brought new equipment and capabilities, reflecting Longto's philosophy of reinvesting in his business. From climbing trees manually to employing advanced hydraulics, the company evolved rapidly.

The journey wasn't just about acquiring equipment; it was about refining the service model. Longto Tree Service expanded its offerings to include not just tree removal and trimming but also land clearing, field edge maintenance and more. The addition of tools like the CMC spider lift and mini-excavators further diversified the company's capabilities, enabling them to tackle both small, routine jobs and larger, more complex projects.

Throughout its growth, Longto Tree Service remained deeply connected to the local community. Operating primarily within a 30- to 40-mi. radius of Bradford, Vt., the company became a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses alike. From Orange County to neighboring areas like Hanover and Lebanon, Longto and his team built their reputation on reliability, quality and a personal touch.

Today, Longto Tree Service runs with a dedicated crew of five.

Building Arsenal of Iron

Longto's company now boasts a growing arsenal of machinery, including a mini-excavator with a grapple for daily tasks and a track lift for specialized trimming and removals. Recently, Longto turned to Robert Finke & Sons, a heavy equipment dealer who had just expanded from Selkirk, N.Y., and added a Colchester, Vt., location.

His first purchase from Finke was a Kobelco ED-160 BladeRunner, a machine equipped with a six-way dozer blade, a larger undercarriage and various attachments, including a Rotobec grapple saw and an Indeco mulching head.

The Kobelco BladeRunner has become a cornerstone of Longto Tree Service's operations. Its smooth hydraulics and incredible pushing power make it suitable for diverse tasks, from clearing field edges and house lots to tackling land-clearing projects, Longto said, adding that he particularly appreciates the six-way blade, which allows for leveling uneven terrain — a crucial feature in the tree service industry where flat ground is rare.

The grapple saw, purchased from Finke, is another key tool. While it isn't specifically designed to fell trees, Longto uses it to handle smaller trees, push over larger ones and separate stumps and logs for efficient processing. The saw's rugged build allows it to withstand demanding tasks, making land clearing faster and easier.

The Indeco mulching head, an Italian-made attachment also acquired from Finke, complements the grapple saw. Designed to handle small trees and brush, it enables Longto's team to mulch directly on-site, saving time and resources compared to chipping. Although not as common in the Northeast, mulching heads have proven to be a valuable addition to Longto Tree Service's equipment lineup.

Longto's experience with Robert Finke & Sons began at the Northern Logger show, where he met Don Fiacco, general manager. Longto said working with Fiacco has been "an overwhelmingly positive experience." From the initial purchase process to the customization of attachments, the team at Finke demonstrated exceptional dedication and attention to detail, he said.

For example, when setting up the grapple saw, Finke's technicians spent many hours ensuring that every aspect — rotation, open/close mechanisms and other controls — aligned perfectly with Longto' preferences. Their willingness to adapt and accommodate unique requests made the experience seamless, Longto said.

Longto values the reliability and performance of the equipment he purchased from Finke. The Kobelco BladeRunner, in particular, has exceeded expectations, offering a combination of power, versatility and operator comfort that simplifies daily operations. The equipment's durability and functionality have not only improved efficiency but also reduced wear and tear on smaller machines, allowing Longto Tree Service to take on larger projects without compromising quality.

The service and support from Finke have been equally remarkable. Longto praised its responsiveness, noting that any issues are addressed promptly and professionally. With its new Vermont facility just an hour and a half away, Finke has become an invaluable partner in Longto Tree Service's continued success.

Longto's Use of Mecanil Grapple Saw

Longto has taken a significant step forward in safety and efficiency by incorporating the Mecanil 280 grapple saw into his operations. This advanced piece of equipment has transformed the way he and his team approach tree cutting and removal.

The Mecanil 280 grapple saw, mounted on a 2021 Western Star truck with a Copma 650 crane, boasts an impressive 112 ft. of reach. This setup allows Longto to perform high cuts and handle large trees with ease, all while operating the saw remotely from the ground using a radio remote control. This remote operation eliminates the need for climbers in trees or workers in buckets, significantly enhancing safety and efficiency.

Longto's choice of the Mecanil 280 G2 model was driven by its superior capabilities. The grapple saw features a 25-in. bar, enabling it to cut through substantial tree limbs quickly and safely. The combination of a high-powered chainsaw and a robust grapple ensures that limbs can be lowered to the ground in a controlled manner, reducing the risk of accidents and damage.

The benefits of the Mecanil grapple saw extend beyond safety. Longto has found that the equipment allows his team to complete jobs faster and with greater ease. The grapple saw has become a primary tool for Longto Tree Service, enabling it to execute the same scope of work more efficiently. This increased productivity has not only improved job turnaround times but also expanded the range of services they can offer.

Longto's investment in the Mecanil grapple saw, the Kobelco ED-160 BladeRunner and the Indeco mulching head reflects a broader trend in the tree service industry toward adopting advanced technology to enhance safety and efficiency.

For more information, visit www.longtotreeservice.com. CEG

