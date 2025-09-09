After 40 years at Star Equipment, Lonnie Umdenstock retires, leaving a legacy of strong relationships and expertise in the construction industry in Iowa. Known for his dedication and impact on projects, his retirement was celebrated with a big party attended by many. His influence at Star and across the state will be missed.

After 40 years of dedicated service at Star Equipment, Lonnie Umdenstock has officially retired. His last day marked the end of a remarkable career built on strong relationships, steady leadership and a deep understanding of the construction industry across Iowa.

To celebrate this milestone, Star Equipment hosted a retirement party on July 18, at its Des Moines service building. The turnout was incredible, with hundreds of people coming to wish him well, including long-time customers (both current and retired), family, friends and colleagues. It was a fitting sendoff for someone who has meant so much to the company and the industry.

Umdenstock began his career at Star Equipment on July 1, 1985, covering Polk County and eventually managing key accounts as a sales territory manager. Over four decades, he earned the respect and trust of crews across the state. He played a role in countless high-profile projects, including replacing brick at the state Capitol; providing pumps for the 801 Grand high-rise; and supplying one of Iowa's first sewer lasers.

Umdenstock didn't just sell equipment — he helped build the places people know. He worked closely with contractors, understood their needs and always focused on doing right by the customer.

As he once said, "The Bowmans have been good to me," recalling how Max made sure he was home during his daughter Angie's recovery from a bone marrow transplant.

Before joining Star, Lonnie brought with him a wealth of experience. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1962 to 1966, including time as a diplomatic courier at the U.S. Embassy in London, and traveled to nearly every country in Europe. Back home, he worked construction; co-owned a remodeling and home building business with Larry Anderson; ran the Devils Den bar; and owned a Dairy Queen. He also helped build the interior of Skips restaurant, handling the woodworking on the project. Prior to Star, he worked at Armstrong Rubber Company and Safeway Scaffolding.

Outside of work, Lonnie has always followed his passions. In 1989, when Prairie Meadows opened, he entered the horse racing world, partnering with Mic Pohlmier and later Maureen Merkler to breed and sell thoroughbreds under the name Highpoint Bloodstock. He also is a fan of boats, fishing and classic cars, owning one of Des Moines' first 1966 red 427 425hp Corvettes.

He and his wife, Debbie, were married in 1987 and raised three daughters: Amy, Angie and Allie. Today, they enjoy spending time with their three grandchildren: Emma, Sara and Carter.

Umdenstock's career has been defined by loyalty, grit and good humor. He's been with Star almost since the beginning and helped shape the company into what it is today. His presence will be missed, but his legacy will carry on throughout Iowa's job sites.

"Congratulations, Lonnie, and thank you for 40 years of hard work, dedication and impact."

Today's top stories