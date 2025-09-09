Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Lonnie Umdenstock Retires After 40 Years at Star Equipment

    After 40 years at Star Equipment, Lonnie Umdenstock retires, leaving a legacy of strong relationships and expertise in the construction industry in Iowa. Known for his dedication and impact on projects, his retirement was celebrated with a big party attended by many. His influence at Star and across the state will be missed.

    Tue September 09, 2025 - Midwest Edition #19
    Star Equipment


    After 40 years of dedicated service at Star Equipment, Lonnie Umdenstock has officially retired. His last day marked the end of a remarkable career built on strong relationships, steady leadership and a deep understanding of the construction industry across Iowa.

    To celebrate this milestone, Star Equipment hosted a retirement party on July 18, at its Des Moines service building. The turnout was incredible, with hundreds of people coming to wish him well, including long-time customers (both current and retired), family, friends and colleagues. It was a fitting sendoff for someone who has meant so much to the company and the industry.

    Umdenstock began his career at Star Equipment on July 1, 1985, covering Polk County and eventually managing key accounts as a sales territory manager. Over four decades, he earned the respect and trust of crews across the state. He played a role in countless high-profile projects, including replacing brick at the state Capitol; providing pumps for the 801 Grand high-rise; and supplying one of Iowa's first sewer lasers.

    Umdenstock didn't just sell equipment — he helped build the places people know. He worked closely with contractors, understood their needs and always focused on doing right by the customer.

    As he once said, "The Bowmans have been good to me," recalling how Max made sure he was home during his daughter Angie's recovery from a bone marrow transplant.

    Before joining Star, Lonnie brought with him a wealth of experience. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1962 to 1966, including time as a diplomatic courier at the U.S. Embassy in London, and traveled to nearly every country in Europe. Back home, he worked construction; co-owned a remodeling and home building business with Larry Anderson; ran the Devils Den bar; and owned a Dairy Queen. He also helped build the interior of Skips restaurant, handling the woodworking on the project. Prior to Star, he worked at Armstrong Rubber Company and Safeway Scaffolding.

    Outside of work, Lonnie has always followed his passions. In 1989, when Prairie Meadows opened, he entered the horse racing world, partnering with Mic Pohlmier and later Maureen Merkler to breed and sell thoroughbreds under the name Highpoint Bloodstock. He also is a fan of boats, fishing and classic cars, owning one of Des Moines' first 1966 red 427 425hp Corvettes.

    He and his wife, Debbie, were married in 1987 and raised three daughters: Amy, Angie and Allie. Today, they enjoy spending time with their three grandchildren: Emma, Sara and Carter.

    Umdenstock's career has been defined by loyalty, grit and good humor. He's been with Star almost since the beginning and helped shape the company into what it is today. His presence will be missed, but his legacy will carry on throughout Iowa's job sites.

    "Congratulations, Lonnie, and thank you for 40 years of hard work, dedication and impact."

    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6

    Lonnie Umdenstock (L) and Nate Sizemore of Star Equipment catch up at Umdenstock’s retirement party. (Star Equipment photo)
    (L-R): Lonnie Umdenstock of Star Equipment; Dick Felice of Forrest & Associate; and Rick Lord of Liberty Bank, reminisce. (Star Equipment photo)
    Mike Ryan (R) of Ryan Welding congratulates Lonnie Umdenstock on his retirement. (Star Equipment photo)
    (L-R) are Brett Bowman, Bruce Bowman, Brad Bowman and Lonnie Umdenstock all of Star Equipment. (Star Equipment photo)
    Raising a toast to the most recent retiree (L-R) are Ron (Van Hauen), Bob (Van Hauen), Mike (Van Hauen), Allen (retired), Lonnie Umdenstock, Marty Raymond of Des Moines Shoe Repair and Lanny (Van Hauen). (Star Equipment photo)
    The Umdenstock family was on hand to help Lonnie celebrate his retirement from Star Equipment. (Star Equipment photo)




    Today's top stories

    Significant Corridor H Project Proceeds

    Plunging Into Digitalization

    Utility & Transport Contractors Association of New Jersey Celebrates 60th Anniversary

    CB's Tom Schachner to Retire After Four Decades in Heavy Equipment Industry

    Paramount Construction: Small Jobs to Multi-Million Dollar Conn. Projects

    Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards Name Equip Expo a Finalist in 4 Categories

    PennDOT Displays Plans Online for Three Dauphin County Bridge Projects to Be Bid in One Contract

    Plans Under Way to Restore Delaware Bay's 138-Year-Old Fourteen Foot Bank Lighthouse



     

    Read more about...

    Employee News Events Iowa retirement Star Equipment Ltd.







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147