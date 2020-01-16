Looking Back at Construction in New England From the Mid 20th Century

A look back at contractors building up New England infrastructure.

In Connecticut — A. I. Savin Construction Co. of East Hartford, Conn., snatch loading a LeTourneau Super C with a LP Carryall using shop modified Caterpillar D8 tractor while grading the Rentschler Field airport in East Hartford, Conn., during August 1944. (HCEA photo: R. G. LeTourneau Collection)

In Connecticut — C. W. Blakeslee & Sons Inc. of New Haven, Conn., using a gasoline-powered Bucyrus-Erie 32-B shovel equipped with a one yard dipper to excavate a building basement in Newtown, Conn., ca. 1930s. The single dump truck in the far left background is an International Harvester. (Keith Haddock photo)

In Maine — A Thew Lorain 75 shovel is on a Rogers trailer headed down Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park, Maine, in the 1930s. The single axle dump trucks appear to be Internationals. The one in the rear is loaded with an air compressor for traction. It is chained to the trailer to add braking force on the steep decline. The shovel is owned by Green & Wilson of Waterville, Maine. (Maine DOT photo)

In Massachusetts — Daniel O’Connell’s Sons of Holyoke, Mass., built the largest bridge on the original Massachusetts Turnpike constructed in 1955-1956. The Westfield River bridge is 1,464 ft. long and 250 ft. high spanning a deep river gorge. Here, the only river pier is being poured within a sheet pile cofferdam using a Koehring 34-E concrete mixer and a Bucyrus-Erie 54-B crawler crane wielding a concrete bucket. (Edgar A. Browning photo: Daniel O’Connell’s Sons Collection)

In Massachusetts — D. O’Connell’s contract for the Westfield River bridge was $2,714,414. The bridge deck is being poured in this scene. The contractor set up a batch plant near the site to supply the 12,000 cu. yds. of concrete needed. One of the firm’s Autocars with a Worthington mixer is on the bridge. (Edgar A. Browning photo Daniel O’Connell’s Sons Collection)

In New Hampshire — Frank Palazzi & Sons of Johnson, R.I., and Palazzi Corporation of Concord, N.H. held a $660,000 contract for 2.75 mi. of the Everett Turnpike in Hooksett, N.H. A Link-Belt K-370 shovel is loading a Euclid 56FD 15-ton end dump with earth on Aug. 26, 1955. (Milford Historical Society photo: Bernice Perry Collection)

In Rhode Island — Rhode Island Sand & Gravel of Hillsgrove, R.I., purchased two new Mack LJSWX 10 wheelers in 1952. One of the Mack trucks is being loaded with washed sand with a Michigan 175A tractor shovel. (Edgar A. Browning photo: Mack Truck Collection)

In Vermont — Burnett & Campbell of Burlington, Vt., held a $359,158 contract for a 1.288 mi. road improvement project in Ferrisburg, Vt., during 1958. The contractor here is using a Link-Belt LS-68 shovel and a Caterpillar D6 bulldozer. (Vermont State Archive photo)

In Vermont — Caledonia Inc., formally Caledonia Sand & Gravel, is using an International TD25C bulldozer to push load a fleet of International 295B Pay Scrapers on an I-91 project in Newbury, Vt. The .706 mi. stage one project was awarded for $2,168,000 and is located in Orange County and the town of Newbury. The photo was taken on Oct. 11, 1972. (International Collection photo)