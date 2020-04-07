Los Angeles-Area Subway Construction to Be Expedited

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Los Angeles-Area Subway Construction to Be Expedited

Tue April 07, 2020 - West Edition #8
Associated Press


A rendering of what the new Wilshire/Rodeo station will look like after construction is complete.
A rendering of what the new Wilshire/Rodeo station will look like after construction is complete.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. (AP) — Los Angeles County transportation officials are taking advantage of light traffic during the coronavirus pandemic to expedite subway construction by shutting down a section of a major thoroughfare.

The closure of a couple of blocks of Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills will allow contractors to advance work on the Wilshire/Rodeo station for an extension of the Purple Line subway, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

Completing the work sooner is expected to in turn minimize future construction impacts to local businesses during the economic recovery period that follows the pandemic, Metro said.

Leaders in Beverly Hills, where high-end retailers of luxury goods on its famed Rodeo Drive have been shut down, approved the boulevard's temporary closure on March 31.

The Purple Line extension is being built and will add 9 mi. (14.5 kilometers) to the existing route.

When complete, commuters will be able to travel all the way from downtown to the Westwood area near UCLA. The line currently terminates in the Wilshire Center area of Koreatown.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

California Purple Line project Subway transportation