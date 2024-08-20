Rendering courtesy of Louisiana DOTD A conceptual view of what the bridge could look like.

Construction to replace Louisiana's most notorious bridge on Interstate 10 could finally begin this year, ultimately clearing a national chokepoint for improved cross-country commerce.

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry and Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD) Secretary Joe Donahue announced a financial "notice to proceed" for the new $2.3 billion Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles on Aug. 15.

"Since I took office in January, my administration has remained committed to getting this critical project off the ground," Landry said in a statement. "Reaching the notice to proceed is proof of that dedication to the people of Louisiana, as well as our continued drive to improve and modernize Louisiana's infrastructure."

President Biden and former President Trump have both identified the existing 72-year-old Calcasieu River Bridge as a symbol of America's aging infrastructure.

The span, which predates the country's interstate highway system, is an iconic landmark with more than 5,000 decorative crossed flintlock derringer pistols on both side rails, but it often provides a white-knuckle ride for anyone driving vehicles across it. Unlike most modern bridges, the current Lake Charles span has steep approach grades and lacks shoulders and lighting.

Its notorious reputation is nationally known.

On a scale of 100, the structure is only rated 6.6 by the National Bridge Inventory, according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, and there were unconfirmed rumors that the U.S. Secret Service would not let President Biden cross it when he visited Lake Charles in 2021.

The old bridge was designed and built to have a 50-year capacity and carry about one-third of the 90,000-plus vehicles that cross it today.

"It impacts our supply chain for the entire country," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the USA Today Network in 2023 when he visited Lake Charles to announce a $150 federal grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

Now, DOTD has finally locked down about $1.2 billion federal and state money, with the balance to be raised in tolls after the new bridge is built. Additionally, the Louisiana State Bond Commission approved the sale of private activity bonds for the project at its July 24 meeting.

The new interstate bridge will not be as steep as its predecessor, and is designed to include additional lanes, full shoulders and roadway lighting.

"Tens of thousands of motorists cross the outdated existing bridge every day," Donahue said in a news release. "A new bridge is long overdue, and clearing this hurdle puts our state closer than ever to seeing construction on this essential project."

Surrounding Portions of I-10 to Also Receive Upgrades

Louisiana signed the public-private partnership agreement with Calcasieu Bridge Partners (CBP) in January to build the new span and roadway, a project that will stretch 5.5 mi. from Lake Charles to Westlake. The corridor begins near Ryan Street in Lake Charles and runs west to the I-10/I-210 and I-10 interchange.

Its improvements include the new bridge and approaches, updated interstate roadways, ramps, I-10 service roads and interchanges at PPG Drive, Sampson Street and North Lakeshore/Ryan Street that connect the freeway to state roads and local streets. Sampson Street also will be elevated over railroad tracks to eliminate traffic blockages due to passing trains.

The Louisiana DOTD noted on its website that preliminary construction activities on the Calcasieu River Bridge project may begin as early as this year, with the entire effort anticipated to take approximately seven years to complete.

Once construction is finished, Calcasieu Bridge Partners will operate and maintain the new bridge for up to 50 years.

Tolls will not be charged until the new bridge is open to traffic, according to DOTD. The state will retain nearly 15 percent of toll revenues after construction, maintenance and debt service costs are paid.

The remaining fees collected from the bridge and roadway will be used to lower toll rates, shorten the toll's half-century term, or fund future highway transportation infrastructure projects in Southwest Louisiana's five-parish area.

"Secretary Donahue and I are focused on the positive economic impacts for our state and the region with the toll profit requirements that could result in lower rates or even more infrastructure improvements," Landry added.

