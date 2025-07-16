Louisiana's $361M Jimmie Davis Bridge project will double transportation capacity in south Caddo and Bossier Parishes with a new four-lane bridge. Scheduled for completion by 2028, funded by state and federal sources including $100M from ARPA. Existing bridge to be transformed into a linear park.

Primoris Heavy-Civil photo For the bridge work, the contractor is using multiple cranes, diesel hammers, augers, drill rigs, concrete pump trucks, sheet piles, barges, tugs and the trestle bridge that was constructed to build some of the river structures.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) is on schedule to complete work on the $361 million Jimmie Davis Bridge project over the Red River on LA 511, which connects south Caddo and Bossier Parishes, by building a new four-lane bridge, constructed immediately north of the existing two-lane bridge that was originally built in 1968. LA 511 also is being widened and re-aligned on both sides of the bridge so that the roadway is appropriately aligned to the new bridge structure.

This modern structure will provide double the capacity for the growing areas of south Shreveport and Bossier City; improve response times for first responders and other emergency personnel; and support economic development through the efficient movement of people and goods.

Construction work began in May 2024, with a groundbreaking ceremony hosted August 2024 on the Shreveport side. Weather permitting, the project will be completed by 2028.

Funding for this project is via a combination of federal and state funding sources, including $100 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). Other funding includes state general obligation bonds, National Highway Performance Program funding and state cash.

Additional plans for the existing bridge call for the structure to be transformed into a linear park to be added to the state park inventory, complementing the area's commitment to pedestrian/bicycling activities with the existing network of paths along the river.

The linear park, to be managed by the state's Office of Culture, Recreation and Tourism (CRT), will be a tourist attraction and an asset to the community, and the first of its kind in Louisiana. It is currently being designed, and design concepts will be presented to the community via a public meeting.

The prime contractor for the project is Primoris Heavy-Civil (formerly known as James Construction Group), one of two to submit a proposal for the project, and selected by LA DOTD administration for feasibility, level of detailed planning and scope, among other factors. The project engineer is Bruce Easterly of BEAST Engineering. There are 22 subcontractors on the job site including Specialty Trackhoe and Dozer, Boh Bros. Construction Co., EMS Electric, Nation Services Company, Earnest Contracting, CEC Inc, Coastal and Highway Erosion Inc. and FBL and Associates.

There are approximately 17 crews from the various contractors working here in addition to the numerous on-site inspection crews from three different consultants — FBL and Associates Inc., Tolunay-Wong Engineers Inc. and Volkert Inc. — who also are an integral part of the daily operations of the project, providing design, surveying and engineering services on various aspects.

"The building of the new four-lane bridge includes the construction of a temporary trestle bridge that is being used to move large equipment out onto the water. Construction of cofferdams, driving bridge piling and widening/realignment of the existing LA 511 roadway on either side of the bridge is also part of the job," said Erin Buchanan of LADOTD. "This will involve new pavement and raised median islands all along LA 511 to enhance traffic flow and access. In addition to pile driving, future work on the bridge includes construction of all types of components, including girders, caps and bridge deck."

The entire length of the project is about 1.6 mi., which includes the length of LA 511 that is being rebuilt on each side of the bridge. Construction is on schedule and is conducted using a design-build method, so the design and construction phases are carried out simultaneously while expediting the overall project timeline.

The contractor has completed construction of the temporary trestle bridge and has begun driving the initial bridge pilings. Detours are limited and brief and have not had a significant impact on the area during construction so far. There have been no safety concerns for the work zone. Daily safety briefings are held with employees, as the safety of both the construction crews and the traveling public are top priority.

Buchanan shared that the community has been in support of this project since its development began many years ago, participating in numerous public meetings to provide feedback during the development process. More than 27,000 vehicles per day cross the existing bridge structure, often creating congestion and delays, particularly during peak travel times. The bridge also is nearly 60 years old, and although maintained well, still in need of modernization to address present-day transportation needs.

Embankment, soil cement, crushed stone, asphalt concrete, drainage pipe and basins, streets lighting systems, bridge concrete and steel and concrete and steel bridge girders are some of the materials being used in the project.

For the roadway work, typical construction equipment is being used, such as excavators and dozers; stabilizers for soil cement; rollers of various sizes; and asphalt pavers. For the bridge work, the contractor is using multiple cranes; diesel hammers for pile driving; augers for the pilot holes; drill rigs for the drilled shafts; concrete pump trucks to deliver the concrete to the structural units; sheet piles for shoring along the edges of the river; barges and tugs to work from the water; and the trestle bridge that was constructed in order to build some of the river structures.

"Though the barges may not seem specialized, most construction projects do not involve working on barges, so this is a somewhat unique operation. The trestle bridges themselves are also specialized in their own manner, built specifically for the terrain of the riverbanks, and with enough room on the decks for both equipment and materials," Buchanan said, addressing some of the challenges a project of this nature presents.

The bridge is being built over the Red River, which is a large, swiftly flowing body of water that often fluctuates in elevation and can present an obstacle for certain operations, such as bridge construction. The river poses another obstacle because of the need to work from barges. Building any type of structure on the Red River requires permitting from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to proceed and this process can be lengthy and involved.

"Another challenge is the management of traffic on not only LA 511, but also on the two parkways that run parallel to the Red River, connecting with the bridge via on and off ramps on both the Bossier City and Shreveport sides. These parkways also have pedestrian and bicycle paths that are heavily used on each side of the river near the bridge itself," Buchanan said. "Ensuring the public remains informed of construction progress is also a challenge but a critical component of a successful project. While the community was in support of the project from the beginning, it's still vital that updates are issued in a timely manner, and any concerns are addressed adequately and thoroughly."

As for the next stages of this bridge replacement/rehabilitation project, once all the piles are driven and stabilized, the bridge caps will be poured and placed on top of the piles. Caps help disperse pressure to the piles below and act as supports. After the caps, the girders will be installed, and extend from each bent to the next, also helping to disperse pressure as loads cross the structure.

The final component will be the bridge deck, which makes up the driving surface. This, along with safety railing and barriers, will comprise the last of the major construction elements for the superstructure.

The widening and realignment of LA 511 also will continue into subsequent phases while bridge work moves forward. LA DOTD has regular updates on the latest construction work on both the project website and their social media channels along with any advisories for commuters regarding impacts to traffic. CEG

