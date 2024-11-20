Louisville is upgrading its flood pump station with a $230M project to increase capacity. The outdated 1950s facility is being replaced with state-of-the-art technology to better protect the city from severe weather events and floods, benefitting 216,000 residents and $33 billion in property. Collaboration with federal and local agencies, such as the US Army Corps of Engineers, is crucial for this critical infrastructure project.

Photo courtesy of Louisville MSD The small red brick building in the center of the photo is the current pump station built in 1953. The photo shows a parcel owned by LG&E, the local power company. You can see the transmission lines go right across the construction site. Extra caution is used with the cranes, and the wires are covered with rubber safety material.

In Louisville, Ky., construction crews are tasked with replacing a flood pump station (FPS) with a new facility. The roughly $230 million project will more than double the existing FPS pumping capacity from the current 875 million gal. per day (gpd) to 1.9 billion.

"The original Paddy's Run Flood Pump Station went into service in 1953," said Brandon Flaherty, Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) project manager. "It's outdated and currently operating with original parts that have been repaired and replaced with custom-made pieces. There are no ‘off-the-shelf' options."

Louisville MSD, which is responsible for wastewater treatment, stormwater drainage and flood protection, is overseeing the effort. Flaherty said the upgrade of Paddy's Run pump station is considered a crucial first step in the repair, rehabilitation and reconstruction of features within Louisville's flood protection system.

"The Paddy's Run Flood Pump Station is part of a system that protects approximately 216,000 people, 87,000 structures and $33 billion in property across a wide swath of west and southwest Louisville. As the risk, severity and frequency of storms and flooding have increased over the years, this station has become increasingly at risk of failure.

"This project requires close collaboration and coordination with Louisville MSD and the US Army Corp of Engineers," said Flaherty. "The existing flood protection levee and pump station systems must remain operational while the new facilities are constructed in an extremely limited footprint. The bottom elevation of the new pump station is more than 80 feet below the top of the adjacent levee."

Flaherty said the risk for flooding in the West Louisville area is a constant concern.

"Louisville is a river city, situated on the Ohio River. The western part of the city is on a bend in the river with shoreline on three sides. In both 1937 and 1946, this section of the city was devastated."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, US Army Corps of Engineers Col. L. Reyn Mann, U.S. Congressman Morgan McGarvey and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined MSD executive director Tony Parrott for the August 2023 groundbreaking.

"Paddy's Run has been doing a 21st-century job with 1950s technology, staying in operation due to nearly constant maintenance by our dedicated employees," said Parrott. "With the increased frequency of severe weather events, it's imperative that the facility is able to effectively and efficiently handle the environmental demands of our times."

The new structure will feature eight pumps, along with modern electrical and instrumentation controls. The replacement of the existing Paddy's Run FPS aligns with the federal government's Justice40 priorities, ensuring that at least 40 percent of federal climate investments go directly to frontline communities most affected by poverty and pollution.

MSD obtained a $13 million cleaner water grant under the American Rescue Plan Act to assist in funding the crucial project. Congress also approved $1 million in federal funds allowing USACE to begin design work on urgently needed upgrades to electrical equipment dating to the 1950s for the Flood Protection System. MSD will receive $28.89 million in funding from the State Revolving Fund, with $1.6 million in forgivable loans.

Ulliman Schuttee serves as construction manager for the design-build effort.

"Ulliman Schuttee has a proven track record of design-build partnerships with MSD and other agencies as a valued partner for critical infrastructure projects," said Flaherty. "They are efficient, reliable and provide high-quality work. Nicholson is a subcontractor to Ulliman Schutte, which is responsible for the ongoing diaphragm wall construction. Nicholson is an integral team member on this project, working collaboratively with the team to keep the project on schedule while delivering a high-quality project."

Currently, reinforced concrete diaphragm walls are being constructed within the landside of the levee embankment. These diaphragm walls will serve as the temporary support of excavation for the new flood pump station, the permanent foundation for the new flood pump station, cutoff of levee under seepage and levee embankment stability during an Ohio River flood event.

Prior to beginning the diaphragm wall work, the project team expanded the levee on the river side and then constructed an access ramp and work platform on the landside of the levee. This work platform is currently supporting the reinforced concrete diaphragm wall construction operations.

Two levels of permanent, interior, reinforced concrete braces will be installed as the excavation advances. Temporary steel bracing also will be used until the base slabs are placed and cured to complete the structural system.

"Excavation inside of the new pump station will be facilitated by the pump station access ramp within the diaphragm wall system," said Flaherty. "It will eventually serve as a means, when the station is not in service, to easily remove any flood water debris which may have accumulated at bar screens protecting the pumps."

Flaherty noted that the project team has elected to conservatively approach the timing of the demolition of the existing pump station.

"It will remain in place as a backup while the new pump station is operationally tested during multiple flood events. Once the project team is comfortable with the improved protection that the new pump station offers the city, the existing pump station will be decommissioned with the above grade portion demolished."

Louisville weather conditions must be monitored as the project moves forward.

"Storm events seem to be increasing in frequency and intensity. The new pump station is designed to handle a projected 10-year, 24-hour storm event within a 20-year planning horizon. The new pump station's capacity will be 1,900 million gpd which equates to pumping out an Olympic-size swimming pool every 28 seconds."

Roughly 20,000 cu. yds. of approved, compacted fill material were placed on the river side of the levee, and approximately 18,000 cu. yds. of material were placed on the landside of the levee. Diaphragm wall excavation currently under way totals approximately 22,000 cu. yds. The pump station excavation inside of the diaphragm walls will be approximately 21,000 cu. yds.

Construction equipment used on the project includes multiple crawler cranes ranging in size from 110 tons to 770 tons; rough-terrain cranes; excavators of various sizes; and off-road trucks. The new pump station structure is being constructed from a blend of reinforced concrete, precast concrete and masonry.

Access in and around the project site is extremely limited. In addition, the overall project construction schedule is shared equally by the permanent below grade diaphragm wall work currently under way and future work to complete and to outfit the new pump station within and above the diaphragm walls.

Work officially began in July 2023, with the substantial completion date now scheduled for March 2027. Despite the challenges, Flaherty said it's satisfying to work on such a major undertaking.

"We are proud to be a partner on this critical infrastructure project that will protect the city of Louisville for many future generations." CEG

