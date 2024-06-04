Photo courtesy of Luby Equipment Steve Luby (L), president of Luby Equipment, and Jim Richiert, dealer principal of Potter Equipment.

Luby Equipment Services, a St. Louis-based Case Construction and Takeuchi dealer, announced June 3 an agreement to acquire Potter Equipment effective June 1, 2024.

In connection with the acquisition, Luby Equipment Services will become the Case dealer in an expanded service territory that will now include southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas with locations in Springfield, Mo., and Harrison, Ark.

Luby has been the Case Construction dealer serving eastern Missouri and southern Illinois area since 1992. Luby is a locally owned company with six construction equipment dealership locations in Fenton, O'Fallon and Cape Girardeau in Missouri and Fairmont City, Springfield and Quincy in Illinois. Luby is celebrating 50 years in the distribution of construction, mining, drilling and industrial products this year.

"Luby and Potter Equipment share long histories of family ownership, customer focus and values-driven business philosophies that will only deepen as one company," said Steve Luby, president, Luby Equipment Services. "Luby is excited about expanding our services to more customers with the same commitment that our current customers have come to rely upon."

The acquisition will strengthen Luby's position as an equipment leader in key industries, including construction, aggregates and forestry, as well as expand upon its market leadership in key growth areas such as equipment rental and standby power generation.

Luby Equipment Services operates out of its headquarters in Fenton, Mo., and seven other branch locations. It serves customers' equipment needs with a variety of new, used and rental equipment. The company represents several manufacturers, including Case Construction, Takeuchi, Fecon, Toro, Indeco, Atlas Copco, Eager Beaver and Towmaster Trailers.

The company will begin customer outreach immediately to ensure seamless transitions and uninterrupted service.

About Luby Equipment Services

Founded in 1974 by Bob Luby, Luby Equipment Services began with a vision to set a new standard in the heavy equipment industry. For more than 50 years, Luby Equipment has been a trusted provider of compact and heavy equipment, with now eight locations in Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.

For more information, visit lubyequipment.com.

About Potter Equipment

Potter Equipment Co. Inc. is a certified Case dealership that has been serving contractors in northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri since 1972. The company offers new and used equipment, full service, parts and rentals in two convenient locations.

For more information, visit potterequipment.com.

