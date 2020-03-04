--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
MAA Holds Annual Conference, Trade Show in Battle Creek

Wed March 04, 2020 - Midwest Edition #5
CEG



The Michigan Aggregates Association (MAA) Annual Conference and Trade Show was held on Feb. 5 to 7 at the Fire Keepers Casino in Battle Creek, Mich. The event kicked off with updates from MAA, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association, followed by a series of educational sessions that were offered throughout the event. Sessions covered a variety of topics ranging from production practices and site design to new technologies and interactions with the public.

During the first day's lunch break and at the opening day welcome reception, attendees were encouraged to meet with representatives from local equipment dealers, national manufacturers and product and service providers to discuss the latest innovations in equipment and products in a tabletop exhibit area of the show.

The Michigan Aggregates Association was founded in 1960 as a non-profit trade organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests, growth and welfare of Michigan's aggregates industry. The MAA serves its membership through educational programs, business meetings and newsletters to keep them informed regarding regulatory and compliance issues and other matters regarding Michigan's aggregates industry.

The association also interacts with elected officials on key issues impacting its membership, serving in an advisory capacity regarding regulations related to health and safety, land use, taxation, material specifications, land reclamation and the environment. MAA membership is comprised of individuals and organizations involved with the production of crushed stone, sand and gravel, industrial and recycled materials along with suppliers of equipment and other goods and services needed to produce mineral products. CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

(L-R): Scott Weaver and Eric Evans of Corrigan Oil Company; Michigan Cat’s Ken Anderson; Mike Corrigan of Corrigan Oil Company; and Tony Marulli and Ken Meerschaert of Michigan Cat caught up at the show.
Alta Equipment Company’s Carl Kupres (L) and Chuck Detzler were on hand to discuss their company’s lineup of Volvo and KPI-JCI equipment at the show.
Midwest Miner Services’ Ryan Espinoza (L) and Bob Keaton spoke with attendees about their company’s design, fabrication and installation services for quarries, mines and recycling operations throughout Michigan and Ohio.
Maverick Environmental Equipment’s Charlie Stahl (L) and Fred Makenin welcomed attendees to discuss the dealership’s lineup of Eagle Crusher and McCloskey machines.
(L-R): Al D’Avignon, Sue Vitaz and Dan Stevick of Aggcorp Equipment Systems were ready to discuss the dealership’s lineup of aggregate processing equipment.
AIS Construction Equipment Corporation’s Kevin Bushinski (L) and Shawn O’Mara were ready to discuss the company’s lineup of Deister, Hardox, Impact Service Corp., Metso and Superior equipment at the show.
Ohio Cat’s Aaron Mittendorf (L) and Chris Harris were ready to discuss the dealership’s line of aggregates equipment with attendees.
(L-R): Kelly Kominek of Stoneco of Michigan; Danielle Athey of Operating Engineers Local 324; and David Stranyak of Stoneco of Michigan watch as Kelly’s husband, Larry Kominek of Stoneco of Michigan, tries his hand at a simulator during the event.
Michigan Aggregates Association President Doug Needham welcomes attendees to the association’s Annual Conference and Trade Show.
