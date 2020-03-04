MAA Holds Annual Conference, Trade Show in Battle Creek

The Michigan Aggregates Association (MAA) Annual Conference and Trade Show was held on Feb. 5 to 7 at the Fire Keepers Casino in Battle Creek, Mich. The event kicked off with updates from MAA, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association, followed by a series of educational sessions that were offered throughout the event. Sessions covered a variety of topics ranging from production practices and site design to new technologies and interactions with the public.

During the first day's lunch break and at the opening day welcome reception, attendees were encouraged to meet with representatives from local equipment dealers, national manufacturers and product and service providers to discuss the latest innovations in equipment and products in a tabletop exhibit area of the show.

The Michigan Aggregates Association was founded in 1960 as a non-profit trade organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests, growth and welfare of Michigan's aggregates industry. The MAA serves its membership through educational programs, business meetings and newsletters to keep them informed regarding regulatory and compliance issues and other matters regarding Michigan's aggregates industry.

The association also interacts with elected officials on key issues impacting its membership, serving in an advisory capacity regarding regulations related to health and safety, land use, taxation, material specifications, land reclamation and the environment. MAA membership is comprised of individuals and organizations involved with the production of crushed stone, sand and gravel, industrial and recycled materials along with suppliers of equipment and other goods and services needed to produce mineral products. CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.