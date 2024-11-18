List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Magni Telescopic Handlers Broadens Dealer Network With Carolina Cat in North Carolina

    Magni Telescopic Handlers and Carolina Cat partner to offer advanced telehandlers in North Carolina. Carolina Cat to provide rental services for Magni's rotating, heavy lift, and fixed boom models. Both companies emphasize safety, performance, and customer support in this collaboration.

    Mon November 18, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Magni Telescopic Handlers


    As an official dealer of Magni’s full range of telehandlers — including the RTH Rotating, HTH Heavy Lift and TH Fixed Boom models — Carolina Cat will now offer these advanced machines for rental throughout its territory.
    Photo courtesy of Magni
    As an official dealer of Magni’s full range of telehandlers — including the RTH Rotating, HTH Heavy Lift and TH Fixed Boom models — Carolina Cat will now offer these advanced machines for rental throughout its territory.

    Magni Telescopic Handlers, a leader in rotating, fixed boom and heavy lift telehandlers, announced its new collaboration with Carolina Cat, a leading equipment supplier with nine locations across North Carolina.

    As an official dealer of Magni's full range of telehandlers — including the RTH Rotating, HTH Heavy Lift and TH Fixed Boom models — Carolina Cat will now offer these advanced machines for rental throughout its territory.

    "Carolina Cat has built a strong legacy of providing top-tier equipment solutions and unmatched customer support, making them the perfect partner for Magni," said Nick Newbury, Southeast regional sales manager of Magni America. "We're excited to see how their team will deliver the superior safety, performance and innovation our telehandlers offer."

    "We are always looking for great products to expand our rental offerings to better support our customers," said Neil Carbaugh, vice president of Carolina Cat Rental. "The Magni rotating and heavy lift telehandlers are not only great products but are the global leaders in this space. We look forward to getting these units into the marketplace to help build North Carolina efficiently and safely."

    Carolina Cat also has undergone comprehensive training in the application, sales, parts and service of Magni's cutting-edge telehandlers. This ensures that the Carolina Cat team is fully equipped to introduce these machines, known for their industry-leading safety features, lifting heights and capacities, to their valued customers across the region, the companies said.

    For more information, visit www.carolinacat.com and www.magnith.com.




