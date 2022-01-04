JCB is celebrating a major milestone for its award-winning engine.

The 750,000th engine recently came off the line at JCB Power Systems in Derbyshire where production first began in 2004.

Engine production was extended to India in 2011— helping to power JCB to the landmark figure.

"750,000 engines is quite some milestone when you consider that we only started manufacturing 17 years ago," said JCB Chairman Lord Bamford.

"So much has been achieved over that time with our engines, including two world land speed records. With the development of our new hydrogen motor, there is so much more to come and the future for our engine business looks very bright."

More than half of the 750,000 engines have been made at JCB Power Systems, which produces a range from 55 to 212kW. The engines are used to power JCB's products as well as those of customers producing equipment as diverse as road sweepers, screeners and crushers and barges.

JCB India's Delhi plant currently manufactures approximately 48 engine variants for the Indian market and for export.

Among the highlights of the past 17 years of engine production was a Queen's Award for International Trade for JCB Power Systems in 2016 honoring a 325 percent growth in third party sales.

JCB is the world's largest privately-owned manufacturer of construction, agricultural and defense equipment. At 22 plants spanning four continents — and countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, India, and Brazil — JCB manufactures a range of more than 300 products including Loadall telescopic handlers, backhoe loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, compact excavators, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, Access aerial work platforms, rough terrain forklifts, and Fastrac tractors.

For more information, visit www.jcb.com.

